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HomePhotos Big doubt for Rohit Sharma vs Punjab Kings clash?

IPL 2026: Big injury concern for Rohit Sharma ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede

Will Rohit Sharma be fit for MI vs Punjab Kings? Latest injury update on the Hitman’s hamstring issue ahead of IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - April 15, 2026 6:08 PM IST
Rohit Sharma hamstring injury

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, are known for their strong performances and amazing comebacks. But this season, their fans are quite disappointed with how things are going.

Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya’s side sitting at 9th spot on points table

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians have played four matches so far and managed just one win. That victory came against Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets. Overall, the team has looked out of form and currently sits at the 9th position on the IPL 2026 points table.

RCB beat MI

RCB hand MI a 18 run defeat at Wankhede

In their latest match, MI faced defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams fought hard, but RCB posted a big total and won the high-scoring game by 18 runs.

Sherfane Rutherford


Sherfane Rutherford’s blistering 71 goes vain

Sherfane Rutherford played a stunning knock for Mumbai Indians in the chase. He smashed 71 runs off just 31 balls with one four and nine sixes at a strike rate of 229. Despite his explosive innings, MI still fell short by 18 runs.

Rohit Sharma hamstring injury

Rohit Sharma suffers hamstring injury during match

However, there was worrying news for MI fans during the match. Star batsman Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury and retired hurt after scoring 19 runs off 13 balls.

Rohit Sharma

Big question: Will Rohit Sharma play against Punjab Kings?

With Mumbai Indians set to take on Punjab Kings on April 16th at the Wankhede Stadium, a new concern has emerged. Rohit Sharma missed the team’s net session due to his hamstring issue. The big question now is whether the Hitman will be available for the crucial clash against Punjab Kings.

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