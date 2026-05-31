IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…

4. Krunal Pandya:

The next cricketer on the list is a star batter and one of the finest players of all time, Sai Sudharsan, who played a crucial role for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Sudharsan has been unlucky in the last two games as he was hit wicket in the last two games against RCB and RR. He will try to not repeat it again and will focus more on playing a match-winning innings for his side.