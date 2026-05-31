IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…

Published On May 31, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Last UpdatedMay 31, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Here are the top five stars who are set to shine in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between RCB and GT.
Both teams showcased a brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill’s side move to the tournament with the same intent, mindset and winning ability. This match will be highly intense as both teams will set their eyes on the second title of the tournament.
Now, it’s time to discuss the top five players who are set to perform in today’s match.
The first player on the list is a star Gujarat Titans captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Shubman Gill. Gill showcased a great batting performance throughout the season. Speaking about his performance in the last match, Gill played a defining innings as he scored 104 runs off 53 balls, including 15 fours and 3 sixes.
The next cricketer on the list is a star batter and one of the finest players of all time, Sai Sudharsan, who played a crucial role for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Sudharsan has been unlucky in the last two games as he was hit wicket in the last two games against RCB and RR. He will try to not repeat it again and will focus more on playing a match-winning innings for his side.
The third cricketer on the list is a star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler and one of the experienced players of all time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is known for his wicket-taking ability and good bowling performance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could repeat the same performance which he performed against Gujarat Titans before the final.