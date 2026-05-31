IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • Photos
  • Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are likely to shine in RCB vs GT clash

IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…

Edited By : Yash Chauhan | May 31, 2026, 06:45 PM IST

Published On May 31, 2026, 06:45 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 31, 2026, 06:45 PM IST

Here are the top five stars who are set to shine in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between RCB and GT.

1 /5

1. Shubman Gill:

Both teams showcased a brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill’s side move to the tournament with the same intent, mindset and winning ability. This match will be highly intense as both teams will set their eyes on the second title of the tournament.

2 /5

2. Sai Sudharsan:

Now, it’s time to discuss the top five players who are set to perform in today’s match.

3 /5

3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar:

The first player on the list is a star Gujarat Titans captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Shubman Gill. Gill showcased a great batting performance throughout the season. Speaking about his performance in the last match, Gill played a defining innings as he scored 104 runs off 53 balls, including 15 fours and 3 sixes.


4 /5

4. Krunal Pandya:

The next cricketer on the list is a star batter and one of the finest players of all time, Sai Sudharsan, who played a crucial role for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Sudharsan has been unlucky in the last two games as he was hit wicket in the last two games against RCB and RR. He will try to not repeat it again and will focus more on playing a match-winning innings for his side.

5 /5

5. Josh Hazlewood:

The third cricketer on the list is a star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler and one of the experienced players of all time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is known for his wicket-taking ability and good bowling performance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could repeat the same performance which he performed against Gujarat Titans before the final.

Related Photos

top-five-players-who-are-to-shine-in-rcb-vs-gt-clash-in-ipl-2026
top-five-players-who-are-to-shine-in-rcb-vs-gt-clash-in-ipl-20265

Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are likely to shine in RCB vs GT clash
top-five-batters-with-the-fastest-1000-runs
top-five-batters-with-the-fastest-1000-runs5

Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! This Aussie legend owns IPL's fastest 1,000-run record
rohit-sharma-is-all-set-to-surpass-virat-and-dhoni
rohit-sharma-is-all-set-to-surpass-virat-and-dhoni5

Rohit Sharma is all set to surpass Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
sachin-tendulkar-birthday-4
sachin-tendulkar-birthday-410

Yuvraj to BCCI: Cricket world wishes Sachin on his 53rd birthday
virat-kohli-lizlaz
virat-kohli-lizlaz6

Avneet Kaur to LizLaz: Virat Kohli again caught in ‘Like’ controversy
ms-dhoni-120
ms-dhoni-1206

Big shock for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026

Latest News

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Live scorecard & updates

Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are likely to shine in RCB vs GT clash

RCB's Secret Weapon? Bhuvneshwar's stunning record vs Shubman Gill

Three IPL legend who left captaincy

Star Bollywood singer is all set to perform at RCB vs GT IPL 2026 finals

Ashwin makes big statement on Kohli

Latest Photos

IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…
top-five-players-who-are-to-shine-in-rcb-vs-gt-clash-in-ipl-20265

Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are likely to shine in RCB vs GT clash
IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…
top-five-batters-with-the-fastest-1000-runs5

Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! This Aussie legend owns IPL's fastest 1,000-run record
IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…
rohit-sharma-is-all-set-to-surpass-virat-and-dhoni5

Rohit Sharma is all set to surpass Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…
sachin-tendulkar-birthday-410

Yuvraj to BCCI: Cricket world wishes Sachin on his 53rd birthday
IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…
virat-kohli-lizlaz6

Avneet Kaur to LizLaz: Virat Kohli again caught in ‘Like’ controversy
IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…
ms-dhoni-1206

Big shock for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026