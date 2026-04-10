IPL 2026: Virat Kohli eyes MASSIVE milestone as RR face in-form RCB in Guwahati

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 16 of IPL 2026 on Friday, April 10 at Guwahati. RR come into this game with strong momentum after their last win vs Mumbai Indians, while RCB are also playing outstanding cricket this season. Virat Kohli is looking to join the elite club in today’s clash against RR.
Virat Kohli eyes big milestone
Virat Kohli needs just three more sixes to reach 300 sixes in IPL history. Currently on 297 sixes, he can join the elite club of Chris Gayle (357) and Rohit Sharma (309). Fans will be watching closely if King Kohli achieves this special record against RR.
Sandeep Sharma vs Virat Kohli
Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli seven times in just 18 innings. Even though Kohli has scored at a strike rate of 150 against him, Sandeep can trouble the RCB star. This battle between bat and ball will be one of the highlights of the match.
RR’s young openers threat
RR’s young opening pair Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are in red-hot form. Yashasvi has scored 170 runs at a strike rate of 164, while teenager Vaibhav has smashed 122 runs at a massive strike rate of 249 with 11 sixes already. RCB must be very careful against them.
Tim David in death overs
RR will have to get rid of Tim David quickly in the death overs. The big-hitting star all-rounder has an incredible strike rate of 237 in the last four overs since IPL 2025. If he stays till the end, he can take the game away from Rajasthan Royals single-handedly.
Head-to-head record
In 34 IPL matches between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, RCB holds the edge with 17 wins. RR has won 14 games, while three matches have ended without a result.
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