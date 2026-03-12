Virat Kohli leads elite list of 5 players with 100+ catches in IPL history

Virat Kohli

The IPL’s 19 season is slated to begin on March 28, 2026. Across the previous 18 seasons, batsmen have smashed 110 centuries and thousands of sixes. However, when it comes to fielding, only five players have managed to take 100 or more catches in IPL history.

Let’s shine a spotlight on these exceptional fielders, the ones whose catching has truly set them apart in the IPL.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli: The catching king

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most catches in IPL history. From 2008 to 2025, he played 267 matches, all for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, taking 117 catches so far.

He’s also the leading run-scorer in the league, with 8,661 runs at an average of 39.54, including 8 centuries and 63 half-centuries.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina: Mr. Consistent fielder

One of India’s finest fielders ever, Suresh Raina took 109 catches in his IPL career. He played 205 matches between 2008 and 2021, featuring for just two teams.

Also Read: Pakistan media, fans slam team after humiliating defeat to Bangladesh

Raina scored 5,528 runs at an average of 32.51, with 1 century and 39 half-centuries. He sits fifth on the all-time IPL run-scorers list.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja: The sir Jadeja magic

This superstar all-rounder has been a fielder’s delight. Ravindra Jadeja has taken 109 catches across 254 matches in the IPL.

Known as one of the best fielders in the game, Jadeja even pulled off the rare feat of taking 4 catches in a single IPL match. With the bat, he made 3,260 runs at an average of 27.86, including 5 half-centuries.

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard: The big man with safe hands

West Indies legend Kieron Pollard took 103 catches during his IPL stint from 2010 to 2022. He featured in 189 matches.

Pollard was a match-winner with the bat too, scoring 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67, smashing 16 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma: The hitman who catches too

Rohit Sharma has played 272 matches in the IPL from 2008 till now and taken 102 catches.

He’s second on the all-time IPL run-scorers list with 7,046 runs at an average of 29.73, including 2 centuries and 47 half-centuries.

Also Read: Suryakumar reveals Gambhir’s dressing room speech after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, says ‘Nothing…’