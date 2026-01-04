Irfan Pathan’s SURPRISING remarks on Mohammed Shami’s ODI snub, raises big questions

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan threw his support behind the experienced fast bowler Mohammed Shami after his omission from ODI squad despite his stellar performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shami’s international future has come under renewed scrutiny after the veteran pacer was once again left out of India’s squad, this time for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, announced on Saturday.

The omission marked another setback for the 35-year-old, who has not played for India since being part of the Champions Trophy-winning squad in 2025. Shami has remained on the sidelines despite returning to competitive cricket after an injury layoff, missing selection for the Test series against England, West Indies and South Africa, as well as the recent ODI series against Australia.

“The biggest talking point is Mohammed Shami. What is his future? He’s not someone who came yesterday, played a few matches and left. He has taken 450-500 international wickets, which is a huge number. If you have taken more than 400 wickets and then you get dropped, and questions are raised about your fitness, that happens with everyone. As long as you play cricket, you have to keep proving yourself,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Irfan also questioned the rationale behind concerns about Shami’s fitness, noting the workload he has already shouldered since returning to action.

“Shami has already bowled 200 overs. After bowling 200 overs, if fitness is the question, it has already been demonstrated. What more improvement is needed? Only the selection committee knows what they are thinking. If I were him, I would go and play the IPL and create havoc. I would take the new ball and perform at such a level.

“Domestic cricket performances are discussed, but when the IPL comes, and you show your old rhythm and fitness, then no one can ignore you. The whole world watches the IPL. If you perform there, you make your place in the squad again. I believe his doors should not be closed,” he added.

India are set to host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting January 11, which will be followed by a five-match T20I series.

With IANS Inputs.