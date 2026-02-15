Ishan Kishan opens up on match-winning 77 in ‘Special’ India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash, says…

Ishan Kishan on Sunday said his improved play on the off-side was behind his match winning effort against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
Kishan’s 77 off 40 balls on a tough pitch made the difference as India closed out a comfortable 61-run over the opposition. It seemed has batting on a different surface.
Kishan, who has shown sizzling since his India comeback, was pleased with his performance in a ‘special’ game. He usually gets plenty of runs on the leg side but on Sunday his off side play was effective too.
“I think the wicket wasn’t that easy in the beginning. You just have to believe and focus on your strength. Wanted to make them run as much as possible to my side. I worked a lot on my off-side play.
“I was just trying to keep it simple. I had that in mind that we need to put 160-170 runs and it will be a good total for us. India versus Pakistan is always a special game not only for us but for our country as well.
“Winning this game against Pakistan will give us a lot of confidence and we will look to keep the momentum going,” said Kishan.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.