Ishan Kishan opens up on match-winning 77 in ‘Special’ India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash, says…

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan on Sunday said his improved play on the off-side was behind his match winning effort against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Kishan’s 77 off 40 balls on a tough pitch made the difference as India closed out a comfortable 61-run over the opposition. It seemed has batting on a different surface.

Kishan, who has shown sizzling since his India comeback, was pleased with his performance in a ‘special’ game. He usually gets plenty of runs on the leg side but on Sunday his off side play was effective too.

“I think the wicket wasn’t that easy in the beginning. You just have to believe and focus on your strength. Wanted to make them run as much as possible to my side. I worked a lot on my off-side play.

“I was just trying to keep it simple. I had that in mind that we need to put 160-170 runs and it will be a good total for us. India versus Pakistan is always a special game not only for us but for our country as well.

“Winning this game against Pakistan will give us a lot of confidence and we will look to keep the momentum going,” said Kishan.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan’s big feat as BREAKS Shubman Gill’s record, surpasses Yuvraj & Gambhir

Also Read: Ishan Kishan’s blazing 77 powers India to 61 run win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

( With PTI Inputs )