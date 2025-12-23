×

‘It’s important to accept weaknesses…’: Shafali Verma’s SURPISING remarks after her brilliant performance against Sri Lanka Women

Star Indian player Shafali Verma expresses her feelings after a brilliant performance against Sri Lanka Women.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 23, 2025 11:28 PM IST

Accepting the flaws in her game was fundamental to her resurgence as a more compact batter, Shafali Verma said after a match-winning 69 not out off 34 balls, which ensured another walk-in-the-park seven-wicket win for India in the second Women’s T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Inconsistency and technical flaws had earlier cost Shafali a place in the squad before the World Cup final, but she has now scored her 12th international half-century in the shortest format.

Cricket always teaches you things, it’s important to accept weaknesses. That’s the only way you can improve. My endeavour is to improve everyday and you will certainly see that in my game,” Shafali said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Her coach Amol Muzumdar had reminded her that she needs to initially play along the ground and then go for aerial shots which yielded results.

I would like to thank Amol sir. The ball was holding a bit at the start, so I tried to play along the ground and take singles. The coach also told me how to go about in such conditions,” Shafali said.

shafali-verma-bowling

They bowled well at the start. It was a good knock. I kept myself calm, tried to play along the ground and the ball was coming on nicely. I knew I can score runs if I play the ball on the ground.

With PTI Inputs.

