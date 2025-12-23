Jemimah Rodrigues is appointed as Delhi Capitals captain for the WPL 2026

×

December 23, 2025

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed India batter Jemimah Rodrigues as captain ahead of the 2026 Women’s Premier League season.

Jemimah Rodrigues

The 25-year-old recently played a key role in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, scoring a scintillating unbeaten 127 in a record chase of 339 against Australia in the semi-final.

Jemimah Rodrigues

It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team,” Rodrigues said in a release.

It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL,” she added.

Rodrigues, who was Delhi’s first pick in the inaugural auction, has featured in 27 WPL matches and scored 507 runs at a strike rate of 139.67, including appearances in all three finals across the league’s three seasons.

Rodrigues replaces Meg Lanning as Delhi Capitals’ skipper after the franchise released the former Australian captain ahead of the auction last month.

I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals. We have a strong group, and I can’t wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years,” she said.

With PTI Inputs.

