Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Big question for RCB: Will Josh Hazlewood feature against LSG in IPL 2026

Josh Hazlewood IPL 2026 Fitness Update: After winning four of their first five matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit comfortably in third place in the IPL 2026 points table. The defending champions carried last season’s title-winning momentum into this edition, by defeating archrivals CSK and MI along the way.

Powerplay fireworks for RCB: Kohli & Salt lead the charge

While Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have provided consistent powerplay starts, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, and Tim David have held the middle order together. However, concerns over Josh Hazlewood’s fitness have continued to loom over RCB’s bowling plans in the early weeks of IPL 2026.

Josh Hazlewood’s fitness situation in RCB’s bowling attack

The story of Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2026 has been a waiting game. The 35-year-old Australian pacer has been out of action since November after suffering an injury during a Sheffield Shield match. He missed the home Ashes series and lost his place in the T20 World Cup squad. RCB managed his absence carefully at the start by playing Jacob Duffy, who performed solidly.

RCB’s Hazlewood mystery: In for RR, out for MI

Hazlewood made his return against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, replacing Duffy. Rajat Patidar highlighted the Australian’s experience at the toss. However, RCB left him out against Mumbai Indians just two days later, with no clear reason given. Ahead of tonight’s RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 clash at Chinnaswamy, it is still unclear if Hazlewood will play.

Josh Hazlewood and Jacob duffy

RCB’s bowling dilemma: Hazlewood or Duffy?

Analysts are divided on whether RCB rested him to manage workload or if he suffered a fresh niggle. Jacob Duffy remains a strong contender, having already taken six wickets in three matches. RCB will be hoping Hazlewood regains full fitness soon as the tournament intensifies.

What do Hazlewood’s numbers tell us about his value for RCB?

The numbers explain why RCB retained Josh Hazlewood for INR 12.50 crore. He played a key role in RCB’s maiden IPL title last season, taking 22 wickets in 12 matches. Across his IPL career, he has 57 wickets at an average of 20.98 and an economy of 8.28.

In IPL 2025, he averaged 17.54 and was the team’s go-to bowler for breakthroughs. In his only appearance this season against RR, he took 2/44, proving he can still be effective even when not at full match fitness. As RCB face LSG at Chinnaswamy tonight, fans will be eagerly watching the team sheet for Josh Hazlewood’s name.