Image Courtesy: Instagram

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been making headlines lately, though this time it’s not for his on-field performances. The young opener is rumored to be in a relationship with content creator Akriti Agarwal, a speculation that has been doing the rounds for some time.

The chatter gained momentum after a picture of the duo attending Ganapati celebrations together recently went viral on social media. The image has left fans convinced that Shaw and Agarwal share more than just friendship. For those curious to know more about Akriti Agarwal and her journey, here’s a closer look at her life beyond the spotlight.

Family and Education

Akriti Agarwal, born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow, completed her early schooling in her hometown before moving to Mumbai with her family during her high school years. She later pursued a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) degree at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College in Mumbai, all while gradually stepping into the world of content creation.

Rise as a Content Creator

From a young age, Akriti had a passion for dance and expressive performances, which naturally pushed her towards social media platforms. She first made her mark on TikTok, where her lip-sync, dance, and short creative videos gained attention. Following the platform’s ban in India, she smoothly transitioned to Instagram, where her expressive style, engaging personality, and consistent uploads quickly built her reputation as an influencer. Today, Akriti Agarwal continues to expand her digital presence and connect with a growing fan base.

Akriti Agarwal’s Rumored Relationship with Prithvi Shaw

Speculation around Akriti Agarwal and Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s relationship first sparked on social media after fans spotted their playful interactions online. Shaw once shared a picture on Instagram, to which Akriti dropped a flirty comment, calling him “My perfect view.” The young opener was quick to respond with a cheeky reply, “Ayyyy you,” and the exchange instantly caught the attention of fans. Their banter fueled rumors that there’s more than just friendship between the two, keeping the buzz around their relationship alive.

Speculation around Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal’s bond refuses to die down. The pair were recently spotted stepping out together in matching black outfits, a move that had fans convinced they’re more than just friends. Shaw also added to the chatter by posting a warm birthday wish for Akriti, complete with a heart emoji, while a picture of them quickly made rounds online.

The latest spark came during Ganesh Chaturthi, when Akriti shared a photo with Shaw as the two offered prayers together. With her festive message, “Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” fans now believe the couple has all but confirmed their relationship publicly.