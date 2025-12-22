‘No excuse for…’: Harmanpreet Kaur after India’s easy win over Sri Lanka in first T20I

India were outstanding with the bat and the ball in their comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International on Sunday, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur promised a better fielding show from her team in the next game.
Indian players had a bad day in the office in the fielding department, spilling a few regulation catches, though they restricted Sri Lanka to a modest 121 for 6.
Jemimah Rodrigues then starred with the bat with 69 not out off 44 balls as India chased down the target of 122 with 32 balls to spare.
“Yeah, did well with bat and ball but fielding is something we’re really working hard. But I don’t know why we keep dropping catches but yeah next match we’ll come up with even better approach.
“It’s wet (because of dew), no doubt about it but it’s no excuse. We know these conditions are going to be there. I think that is something which we really need to think about it because at crucial matches these things can cost us. In next match I’m sure we’ll come up with a better approach.”
Asked if her team is also ready to bat first, put up a total and try to defend it, she said, “Well, we are also playing after almost a month (after ODI World Cup triumph) so we don’t want to unnecessarily challenge ourselves.
“I think I feel whatever is the condition just think how we can do better for our team so I think today was something we wanted to bowl first and then chase. I think will really did well so I don’t want to unnecessarily keep challenging ourselves.
“I think it’s better to go with the situation and how we can show our better approach.”
