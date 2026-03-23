No Rohit or Virat, THESE five players have the highest individual scores in IPL history

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will begin on March 28. The first match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

Top 5 Indian players with the highest individual scores in IPL history

Ahead of the tournament, let’s discuss the Indian batters with the highest individual score in IPL history. The list includes young talent and explosive batters as well.

1. Abhishek Sharma:

The first player on the list is a star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his incredible batting performance and big hits. Abhishek holds the first position as he smashed 141 runs off 88 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings on 12 April 2025.

2. KL Rahul

The next cricketer on the list is a star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time, KL Rahul, who is known for his brilliant skills and praised for his talent. Rahul smashed 132 runs for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on 24 September 2020.

3. Shubman Gill

The third cricketer on the list is a prince himself. Shubman Gill played a mesmerizing innings for Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians. He scored 129 runs off 86 balls on 26 May 2023.

4. Rishabh Pant

The next player on the list is a star Indian player and one of the greatest wicketkeeper batters of all time, Rishabh Pant, who scored 128 runs not out off 63 balls for Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals) against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 10 May 2018.

5. Murli Vijay

The fifth player on the list is former Indian star and one of the greatest batters of all time, Murli Vijay, who scored 127 runs off 56 balls for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals on 3 April 2010.