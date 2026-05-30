Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! THIS Australian legend holds the record for the fastest 1,000 runs in IPL history, his name is…

Published On May 30, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
Last UpdatedMay 30, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
Here the top five batters with the fastest 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Take a look and find out.
Gujarat Titans confirmed their qualification after defeating Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals in qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased a brilliant batting performance and completed 1,000 runs in the tournament.
Now, it’s time to see the top five batters with the fastest 1,000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The list includes some of the finest players of all time.
The first batter on the list, the star Australian player and one of the finest batters of all time, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and class, Shaun Marsh. Marsh completed this milestone in just 21 innings.
The next cricketer on the list is the 15-year-old boy, who smashed almost every bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Yes, you guessed it right, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who achieved this milestone in 23 innings.
The third cricketer on the list is former West Indies player and one of the finest batters of all time, Lendl Simmons, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and iconic knocks. Simmons achieved this milestone in 23 innings.