Pakistan Test team part ways with head coach Azhar Mahmood

Pakistan Test team part ways with former Pakistan legend and head coach Azhar Mahmood. Have a look and find out.

yash.chauhan
December 30, 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has parted ways with the national Test team head coach Azhar Mahmood three months before the expiry of his contract, according to sources.

The contract of Mahmood, a former Test all-rounder, runs until March 2026 but he has been given an early release. Pakistan’s next Test assignment isn’t until March 2026.

Since Azhar’s contract ends in March and Pakistan’s Test assignments begin from March 2026, it would be the best for the Board to start planning ahead for a new head coach,” a reliable source close to the Board said.

Mahmood, who has taken up different positions in the national team in the last few years, had a two-year contract running with the Board. He was named head coach of the Test side last year.

The source said that the PCB has now started the search for a new head coach of the Test side, and there could be an overhaul of the support staff as well.

Pakistan’s assignments in the ICC World Test Championship start in March 2026 with a tour of Bangladesh followed by tours to West Indies in July and England in August-September.

With PTI Inputs.

