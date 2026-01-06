Quinton de Kock credits a ‘No Baggage’ mindset for his strong comeback

Quinton de Kock enjoying a strong comeback with a clear mindset

Quinton de Kock seems to have found another gear since his return to cricket and the South African attributed the new-found freedom in his batting to a mind without any “baggage.”

De Kock decided to come in from the cold in October 2025 during a T20I match against Namibia after retiring from Tests and ODIs, while his future in the shortest format was also unknown after staying away from it since the T20 World Cup final in 2024.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played cricket with baggage. My mindset has always been about trying to win. If I turn up mentally switched on, I’m satisfied, whether I succeed or fail,” De Kock told select media after a SA20 match between his side Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals here.

“The only time I’m disappointed is when I’m not mentally present and make unnecessary mistakes,” he added.

True to his words, the left-hander has been in good touch in both ODIs and T20s since his return to SA fold.

In six ODIs, three each against Pakistan and India, De Kock has made 353 runs at an average of 70.60, while 8 T20Is (4 vs India, 3 vs Pakistan and 1 vs Namibia) have yielded 187 runs at a strike-rate close to 140.



