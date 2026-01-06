×

HomePhotos Why de kock looks like a new batter after his return

Quinton de Kock credits a ‘No Baggage’ mindset for his strong comeback

Quinton de Kock opens up on his renewed freedom at the crease and impressive form since returning to international cricket.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - January 6, 2026 4:36 PM IST
Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock enjoying a strong comeback with a clear mindset

Quinton de Kock seems to have found another gear since his return to cricket and the South African attributed the new-found freedom in his batting to a mind without any “baggage.”

Quinton de Kock fifty

De Kock decided to come in from the cold in October 2025 during a T20I match against Namibia after retiring from Tests and ODIs, while his future in the shortest format was also unknown after staying away from it since the T20 World Cup final in 2024.

Quinton de kock

I don’t think I’ve ever played cricket with baggage. My mindset has always been about trying to win. If I turn up mentally switched on, I’m satisfied, whether I succeed or fail,” De Kock told select media after a SA20 match between his side Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals here.

TRENDING NOW


The only time I’m disappointed is when I’m not mentally present and make unnecessary mistakes,” he added.

True to his words, the left-hander has been in good touch in both ODIs and T20s since his return to SA fold.

In six ODIs, three each against Pakistan and India, De Kock has made 353 runs at an average of 70.60, while 8 T20Is (4 vs India, 3 vs Pakistan and 1 vs Namibia) have yielded 187 runs at a strike-rate close to 140.

( With PTI Inputs )

Latest news

rohit-sharma-13-9

Fan asks Rohit Sharma for a vada pav during training session

By Yash Chauhan
icc-and-bangladesh

ICC rejects Bangladesh's request to shift matches from India

By Yash Chauhan

Михаил Зборовский: Как алго

By Krishnakant Kukreti
nepal-cricket-6

Rohit Paudel leads Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2026

By Srijal Upadhyay
shaheen-afridi-23

Shaheen Afridi injury: Will he make it to the T20 World Cup?

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

ricky-ponting-and-steve-smith

Top 5 batters with most Test centuries at the SCG

delhi-capitals-7-3

Delhi Capitals ask a star player to play her natural game in WPL 2026

harmanpreet-kaur-and-shafali-verma

Deepti loses no. 1 spot as Australia star reigns

quinton-de-kock-3-2

Why de kock looks like a new batter after his return

mustafizur-rehman-3-2

Another shocker for Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026

aminul-islam-4

BCB president Aminul Islam's shocking statement on India hosting T20 World Cup 2026