Rohit Sharma to Chris Gayle: Here are top 5 players with the highest individual score in ODI history

Here are the top 5 players with the highest individual score in the ODI history. Have a look and find out in this photo gallery.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 28, 2025 5:20 PM IST

Here are the top five-star performer and one of the greatest batters of all time with the highest individual score in ODI history. The list includes global icons and legendary players. Have a look and find out.

1. Rohit Sharma

The first cricketer on the list is a star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Rohit Sharma, who is known for his iconic innings and unforgettable performances. Rohit has registered a remarkable knock in his ODI career and scored 264 runs against Sri Lanka with 33 fours and 9 sixes at a strike rate of 152.60 in 2014.

2. Martin Guptill

Next on the list is one of the most dominating batters of all time and former New Zealand star Martin Guptill, who played a match-winning for New Zealand. However, Guptill is in second position as he scored 237* off 163 balls with 24 fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 145.39 in 2015.

3. Virender Sehwag

The third cricketer on the list is one of the most dangerous batters in cricket history and almost team India’s best opening star. Virender Sehwag, who is known for his dominating batting and unforgettable innings. Sehwag played a mesmerizing inning of 219 runs against West Indies with 25 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 146.97 in 2011.

4. Chris Gayle

Next on the list is former West Indies star and one of the greatest batters of all time. Chris Gayle, who is known for his unforgettable innings and dominating batting. Gayle played a remarkable knock of 215 runs against Zimbabwe with 10 fours and 16 sixes at a strike rate of 146.25 in 2015.

5. Fakhar Zaman

The final cricketer on the list is a star Pakistan player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Fakhar Zaman, who is known for his iconic innings and unforgettable performances. Fakhar has registered a remarkable knock in his ODI career and scored 210* runs against Zimbabwe with 24 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 134.61 in 2018.

