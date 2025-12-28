Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Kolkata Knight Riders: Here are teams with the lowest score in IPL history

Here are the teams with the lowest scores in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The list includes one of the greatest franchises. Have a look and find out.

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The first on the list is one of the most accomplished and legendary franchises of all time. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the IPL last year’s edition winners set the record in 2017. While playing against Kolkata Knight Riders, the team got bowled out early for 49 runs in just 9.4 overs.

2. Rajasthan Royals

The next franchise on the list is the winner of the very first season of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals, the franchise, got bowled out while playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 58 runs in 2009 in just 15.1 overs.

3. Rajasthan Royals

The third franchise on the list is one more time, Rajasthan Royals. While playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Royals got bowled out for 59 runs in just 10.3 overs.

4. Delhi Capitals

The next franchise on the list is the team with zero titles in the IPL. Delhi Daredevils (Capitals). While playing against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Delhi got bowled out for 66 runs in just 13.4 overs in the 2017 edition.

5. Kolkata Knight Riders

The final team on the list is three-time winners and one of the finest franchises in the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders, they got bowled out against Mumbai Indians for 67 runs in just 15.2 overs in 2008.