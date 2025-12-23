SA20 gives a wonderful opportunity to THIS player ahead of the T20 World Cup, his name is…

×

December 23, 2025

Premier South African pacer Kagiso Rabada said the upcoming SA20 gives him a wonderful opportunity to get some valuable game time ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Rabada missed the action during SA’s recent tour to India because of a rib injury, but the MI Cape Town player now wants to sharpen his skills in the fourth edition of SA20.

Yeah, it’s a fantastic opportunity to get games under your belt and get used to the flow of T20 cricket. We haven’t really played much T20 cricket this year. So yeah, it’s going to be a great tournament,” Rabada answered a PTI query during the JioStar Press Room ahead of SA20 Season 4, starting on Friday.

Rabada thought that playing in different conditions across South Africa during the league will pose a healthy challenge for players ahead of the ICC showpiece.

I think the teams this season have balanced out really well. In the previous three seasons, the management and the people who are responsible for picking the teams have figured out what it takes to do well in South Africa with the varying conditions around the country.

So, those are the challenges, playing well in the different regions of the country. And as a bowler, how you need to adjust with that. The batters are looking strong and it’s really exciting. So, it’s going to be fantastic prep, I guess, if chosen for the World Cup,” said Rabada.

With PTI Inputs.

