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Sachin Tendulkar 53rd birthday: Wishes pour in for ‘God of Cricket’ from all over the World

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay | Apr 24, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Published On Apr 24, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 24, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar turns 53 as wishes pour in from across the cricket world, with players and fans celebrating the legacy of the ‘God of Cricket’.

1 /10

A career full of records and achievements

Tendulkar’s numbers speak for themselves. He scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs. He also holds the unique record of scoring 100 international centuries – 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

2 /10

Jay Shah praises Sachin’s impact

He played in ODI World Cups from 1992 and finally lifted the trophy in 2011, fulfilling a long-awaited dream. He retired from ODIs in 2012 and from all formats in 2013 after his 200th Test, marking the end of an unforgettable era.

3 /10

BCCI shares special tribute

ICC chairman Jay Shah praised Tendulkar’s contribution to cricket and society.


4 /10

Matthew Hayden recalls ‘God of Cricket’

Wishing our sport’s icon @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. Your amazing contribution to cricket continues to inspire generations across the world to play and watch our great game, while your empathy and humanity has an ongoing and significant impact on society.”

5 /10

Arjun Tendulkar’s simple and sweet wish

The BCCI also honoured Tendulkar with a special message highlighting his incredible career.

6 /10

Yuvraj Singh’s emotional message

664 international matches. 34,357 international runs. Only cricketer to score 100 international hundreds. Member of #TeamIndia’s ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2011 winning campaign. Wishing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday.”

7 /10

Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan send warm wishes

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden shared a heartfelt video message.

8 /10

Shikhar Dhawan calls him an inspiration

“I have seen God. He used to bat at number four for India. Happy birthday, Sachin,” Hayden said in a video released on social media.

9 /10

IPL teams join the celebration

Sachin’s son Arjun, who is currently playing in IPL 2026, had a short but touching message for his father.

10 /10

A special birthday moment with family

In a video, he said, “Happy Birthday. But I’m not going to eat this because I don’t have sugar very often. I’ll see you soon.”

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