Sachin Tendulkar meets Team India Women’s after T20 World Cup triumph

Legendary player Sachin Tendulkar meets Team India Women's after T20 World Cup triumph. Have a look and find out in this photo gallery.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 17, 2025 8:44 PM IST

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar met the T20 World Cup-winning Indian Women’s blind cricket team and praised their determination to overcome challenges and bring glory to the country.

The meeting between the former India cricketer and the women’s blind cricket team took place here at the MIG Cricket Club on Tuesday.

The legend reminded the team that success brings with it greater responsibility. He said expectations would rise, and meeting them would demand even harder work and sharper focus,” the organisers said in a statement.

Sachin tendulkar

Emphasising that the World Cup victory was not an endpoint, he described it as the beginning of a longer journey, one that now carries the weight of inspiration for countless others,” it added.

Sachin tendulkar

Deepika TC, the captain of the Indian women’s blind cricket team said, “We have always played with passion and belief, but hearing words of encouragement from him has touched our hearts deeply.

With PTI Inputs.

