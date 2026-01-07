×

HomePhotos Salman Ali Agha is excited about a star player's return ahead of the T20 World Cup

Salman Ali Agha is confident about THIS star player’s return ahead of the T20 World Cup, his name is…

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is confident about a star player's return ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - January 7, 2026 2:33 PM IST

Pakistan’s T20 captain Salman Ali Agha has expressed optimism about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s recovery from a knee injury, hoping the fast bowler will regain full fitness in time for next month’s T20 World Cup.

Shaheen Afridi

Afridi has been a key figure in Pakistan’s pace attack, and his availability could be crucial for the team’s chances in the tournament, being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“We are hopeful he will be fit for the World Cup but the final decision will come from the (Pakistan Cricket) Board on advice from the medical panel,” Salman told the media in Dambulla where Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Wednesday.

TRENDING NOW


Shaheen’s rehabilitation is being supervised by the PCB’s medical panel at the High Performance Centre in Lahore.

The PCB on Wednesday released a video of the pacer doing rehabilitation but didn’t mention the extent of his injury or how long it will take for him to regain full fitness.

Shaheen hurt his knee while fielding in a Big Bash League match in Australia recently. He was released by his side, Brisbane Heat, with the PCB calling him back for rehabilitation.

It is not the first time Shaheen has suffered a knee problem. It also happened in 2021 while fielding during a Test in Galle, and the injury kept him out of the game for several months.

With PTI Inputs.

Latest news

tilak-verma-5-2

Tilak Varma is ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand

By Yash Chauhan
ashes-2-2

Australia wins Sydney Test and seal the Ashes 4-1

By Yash Chauhan
bangladesh-cricket-team-1-2

Bangladesh Sports Advisor: 'Player security and dignity above trophies'

By Srijal Upadhyay
shubman-gill-16-3

Shubman Gill arrives in Vadodra ahead of NZ ODI series

By Srijal Upadhyay
vaibhav-suryavanshi-century-4

Suryavanshi leads India U-19 to BIG win over SA

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

salman-agha-1

Salman Ali Agha is excited about a star player's return ahead of the T20 World Cup

bangladesh-cricket-team-3-3

Bangladesh Cricket Board receives another message from the ICC after rejection of the plea

ricky-ponting-and-steve-smith

Top 5 batters with most Test centuries at the SCG

delhi-capitals-7-3

Delhi Capitals ask a star player to play her natural game in WPL 2026

harmanpreet-kaur-and-shafali-verma

Deepti loses no. 1 spot as Australia star reigns

quinton-de-kock-3-2

Why de kock looks like a new batter after his return