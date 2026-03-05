Sanju Samson misses century but destroys Yuvraj & Rohit records, equals Virat Kohli in T20 WC 2026 semi-final

Sanju Samson records

Sanju Samson once again played a match-defining knock in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. While he missed out on a century, his explosive innings helped India post a strong total and broke several big records, including those of Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma, while equalling Virat Kohli’s mark.

Sanju Samson falls 11 short of century

Sanju Samson scored a brilliant 89 off 42 balls in the semi-final. He hit eight fours and seven sixes at an incredible strike rate of 211.90. This was his second consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament after his unbeaten 97 against West Indies earlier.

Harry Brook dropped Sanju Samson catch

Life-line at 15 proves costly for England

Sanju Samson got a big reprieve when he was on 15. Jofra Archer bowled a delivery that Harry Brook dropped an easy catch. Sanju made full use of the life and launched into a destructive batting display.

Sanju breaks Yuvraj Singh’s knockout record

With seven sixes in his innings, Sanju Samson became the Indian batter with the most sixes in a single T20 World Cup knockout innings. He surpassed Yuvraj Singh, who hit five sixes against Australia in the 2007 semi-final in Durban.

Sanju overtakes Rohit Sharma for most sixes in one edition

Sanju Samson also broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the most sixes by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup edition. He hit 16 sixes in just three matches in this tournament, going past Rohit Sharma’s 15 sixes from the 2024 edition.

T20 World Cup knockout, most sixes in an innings for India

7 – Sanju Samson vs England, Mumbai (Wankhede), 2026 (Semi-final)

5 – Yuvraj Singh vs Australia, Durban, 2007 (Semi-final)

5 – Hardik Pandya vs England, Adelaide, 2022 (Semi-final)

Sanju equals Virat Kohli’s knockout record

Sanju Samson’s 89 is now the joint-highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup knockout match. He equalled Virat Kohli, who scored 89 not out against West Indies in the 2016 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium.

T20 World Cup knockout, highest individual scores for India