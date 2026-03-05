Sanju Samson misses century but destroys Yuvraj & Rohit records, equals Virat Kohli in T20 WC 2026 semi-final

Sanju Samson once again played a match-defining knock in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. While he missed out on a century, his explosive innings helped India post a strong total and broke several big records, including those of Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma, while equalling Virat Kohli’s mark.
Sanju Samson falls 11 short of century
Sanju Samson scored a brilliant 89 off 42 balls in the semi-final. He hit eight fours and seven sixes at an incredible strike rate of 211.90. This was his second consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament after his unbeaten 97 against West Indies earlier.
Life-line at 15 proves costly for England
Sanju Samson got a big reprieve when he was on 15. Jofra Archer bowled a delivery that Harry Brook dropped an easy catch. Sanju made full use of the life and launched into a destructive batting display.
Sanju breaks Yuvraj Singh’s knockout record
With seven sixes in his innings, Sanju Samson became the Indian batter with the most sixes in a single T20 World Cup knockout innings. He surpassed Yuvraj Singh, who hit five sixes against Australia in the 2007 semi-final in Durban.
Sanju overtakes Rohit Sharma for most sixes in one edition
Sanju Samson also broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the most sixes by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup edition. He hit 16 sixes in just three matches in this tournament, going past Rohit Sharma’s 15 sixes from the 2024 edition.
T20 World Cup knockout, most sixes in an innings for India
7 – Sanju Samson vs England, Mumbai (Wankhede), 2026 (Semi-final)
5 – Yuvraj Singh vs Australia, Durban, 2007 (Semi-final)
5 – Hardik Pandya vs England, Adelaide, 2022 (Semi-final)
Sanju equals Virat Kohli’s knockout record
Sanju Samson’s 89 is now the joint-highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup knockout match. He equalled Virat Kohli, who scored 89 not out against West Indies in the 2016 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium.
T20 World Cup knockout, highest individual scores for India
89* – Virat Kohli vs West Indies, Mumbai (Wankhede), 2016 (Semi-final)
89 – Sanju Samson vs England, Mumbai (Wankhede), 2026 (Semi-final)
77 – Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka, Mirpur, 2014 (Final)
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.