×

HomePhotos Samson misses century, breaks Yuvraj & Rohit records

Sanju Samson misses century but destroys Yuvraj & Rohit records, equals Virat Kohli in T20 WC 2026 semi-final

Sanju Samson fell 11 short of a century but broke Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma’s records and matched Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - March 5, 2026 10:47 PM IST
Sanju Samson records

Sanju Samson records

Sanju Samson once again played a match-defining knock in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. While he missed out on a century, his explosive innings helped India post a strong total and broke several big records, including those of Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma, while equalling Virat Kohli’s mark.

Sanju Samson wicket

Sanju Samson falls 11 short of century

Sanju Samson scored a brilliant 89 off 42 balls in the semi-final. He hit eight fours and seven sixes at an incredible strike rate of 211.90. This was his second consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament after his unbeaten 97 against West Indies earlier.

Harry Brook dropped Sanju Samson catch
Harry Brook dropped Sanju Samson catch

Life-line at 15 proves costly for England

Sanju Samson got a big reprieve when he was on 15. Jofra Archer bowled a delivery that Harry Brook dropped an easy catch. Sanju made full use of the life and launched into a destructive batting display.

Sanju Samson


Sanju breaks Yuvraj Singh’s knockout record

With seven sixes in his innings, Sanju Samson became the Indian batter with the most sixes in a single T20 World Cup knockout innings. He surpassed Yuvraj Singh, who hit five sixes against Australia in the 2007 semi-final in Durban.

Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma

Sanju overtakes Rohit Sharma for most sixes in one edition

Sanju Samson also broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the most sixes by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup edition. He hit 16 sixes in just three matches in this tournament, going past Rohit Sharma’s 15 sixes from the 2024 edition.

Sanju Samson

T20 World Cup knockout, most sixes in an innings for India

  • 7 – Sanju Samson vs England, Mumbai (Wankhede), 2026 (Semi-final)
  • 5 – Yuvraj Singh vs Australia, Durban, 2007 (Semi-final)
  • 5 – Hardik Pandya vs England, Adelaide, 2022 (Semi-final)
Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli

Sanju equals Virat Kohli’s knockout record

Sanju Samson’s 89 is now the joint-highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup knockout match. He equalled Virat Kohli, who scored 89 not out against West Indies in the 2016 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli

T20 World Cup knockout, highest individual scores for India

  • 89* – Virat Kohli vs West Indies, Mumbai (Wankhede), 2016 (Semi-final)
  • 89 – Sanju Samson vs England, Mumbai (Wankhede), 2026 (Semi-final)
  • 77 – Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka, Mirpur, 2014 (Final)

Latest news

sanju-samson-12-2

Samson misses century, breaks Yuvraj & Rohit records

By Srijal Upadhyay
abhishek-sharma-10-3

Abhishek Sharma out for 9 in T20 WC semi-final

By Srijal Upadhyay
india-cricket-team-5

IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026: India won by 7 wickets

By Srijal Upadhyay
kevin-pietersen-3

Pietersen predicts who will face NZ in T20 WC 2026 final

By Srijal Upadhyay
arjun-tendulkar-wedding

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar's 'Statue' moment with Saan

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

sanju-samson-12-2

Samson misses century, breaks Yuvraj & Rohit records

anrich-nortje-and-dale-steyn

Top 5 SA wicket takers in T20 WC history

australia-cricket-team-6-2

Australia vs Oman: 5 big T20 World Cup records

ishan-kishan-7-3

Ishan Kishan reveals secret behind 77 vs Pakistan

icc-t20-world-cup-2026-trophy

Top 8 leading wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

rohit-sharma-417

Young Indian star sees Rohit Sharma as his inspiration