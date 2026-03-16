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Sarfaraz Ahmed retires: From ICC Champions Trophy glory to Pakistan captaincy milestones and Test record

A look at the biggest records of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, including the ICC Champions Trophy triumph and his unique cricket milestones.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - March 16, 2026 12:10 PM IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed records

Sarfaraz Ahmed records

Pakistan’s former captain and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The 37-year-old ended a 14-year journey that began in November 2007 and concluded in November 2021. He played 54 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 61 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring a total of 6,164 runs with 6 centuries and 35 half-centuries. Behind the stumps, he took 315 catches and effected 56 stumpings.

Sarfaraz will always be remembered as the only captain in cricket history to win ICC titles at both junior and senior levels – leading Pakistan to the U-19 World Cup in 2006 and the Champions Trophy in 2017.

A look at Pakistan star Sarfaraz Ahmed’s records:

Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain
Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain

Sarfaraz record that still stands alone

June 18, 2017. The Oval in London. Pakistan against India in the ICC Champions Trophy final. Pakistan won by 180 runs. Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted that trophy and became the only captain in cricket history to win ICC titles at both junior and senior level. That is not a small thing. That is a fact that sits completely alone in the record books.

Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed

In 2006 as a 17 year old he had captained Pakistan’s Under 19 side to the World Cup title in Sri Lanka. The final was against India. Pakistan won. Eleven years later in London the final was against India again and Pakistan won again by 180 runs.

Virat Kohli won the Under 19 World Cup as captain but never won a senior ICC title as captain. MS Dhoni won senior ICC titles but never won an Under 19 World Cup as captain. Ricky Ponting won multiple senior titles and the same gap is there. Sarfaraz Ahmed is the only one who completed both and he probably always will be.

Sarfaraz Ahmed t20 captaincy record
Sarfaraz Ahmed t20 captaincy record


Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan to 11 consecutive T20I series wins

Under Sarfaraz Ahmed captaincy Pakistan won 11 T20I series in a row which was a world record at the time. They were ranked number one in T20I cricket for over two years.

He captained the side in exactly 100 international matches across all three formats and the 2017 Champions Trophy was the standout moment in all of them. In 2018 he became the youngest Pakistan captain to receive the Pride of Performance award. He was at the top of his game and had every reason to think there was more to come.

Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz ‘s record catches in single Test for Pakistan

Sarfaraz holds the Pakistani record for most catches in a single Test match – 10 catches against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2019.

He is also the only Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s.

Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed

Captain who backed Pakistan’s next generation

Sarfaraz’s captaincy period was a golden nursery for Pakistan’s next generation. Players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, and Shadab Khan all made their international debuts or got strong early support under his leadership.

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