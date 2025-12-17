×

HomePhotos Sarfaraz Khan melts fans hearts after CSK bought him in the IPL auction 2026

Sarfaraz Khan’s heartfelt message for MS Dhoni’s CSK after IPL 2026 mini-auction, ‘I will…’

Sarfaraz Khan's heartfelt message for Chennai Super Kings after IPL 2026 mini-auction. Have a look and find out in this photo gallery.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 17, 2025 3:58 PM IST

Out-of-favour India batter Sarfaraz Khan says he has got a “new life” thanks to five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings after the team bought him at his base price of Rs 75 lakh in the mini players’ auction in Abu Dhabi.

The 28-year-old Sarfaraz, who slammed a 22-ball 73 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match just hours before the auction on Tuesday, went unsold in the first round but was later picked up by CSK.

Thank you so much, CSK for giving me new life. I will make sure CSK will lift the 2026 title,” the Mumbai batter wrote on his Instagram page.

TRENDING NOW


The hard-hitting middle-order batter last featured in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals in 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He failed to find buyers in the two seasons after that. Even his international career is in disarray right now as he has not been picked in the Indian team for any format despite strong domestic performances.

He has also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in past IPL editions.

Sarfaraz made his IPL debut for RCB in 2015. The right-hander has been in fine form in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 329 runs at an average of 82.25 and a strike rate of 204.34, with a century to his name.

Sarfaraz khan

Sarfaraz has represented India in six Test matches, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10 and strike rate of 74.94 with 150 being his highest score.

With PTI Inputs.

Latest news

rohit-sharma-13-9

Fan asks Rohit Sharma for a vada pav during training session

By Yash Chauhan
icc-and-bangladesh

ICC rejects Bangladesh's request to shift matches from India

By Yash Chauhan

Михаил Зборовский: Как алго

By Krishnakant Kukreti
nepal-cricket-6

Rohit Paudel leads Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2026

By Srijal Upadhyay
shaheen-afridi-23

Shaheen Afridi injury: Will he make it to the T20 World Cup?

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

ricky-ponting-and-steve-smith

Top 5 batters with most Test centuries at the SCG

delhi-capitals-7-3

Delhi Capitals ask a star player to play her natural game in WPL 2026

harmanpreet-kaur-and-shafali-verma

Deepti loses no. 1 spot as Australia star reigns

quinton-de-kock-3-2

Why de kock looks like a new batter after his return

mustafizur-rehman-3-2

Another shocker for Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026

aminul-islam-4

BCB president Aminul Islam's shocking statement on India hosting T20 World Cup 2026