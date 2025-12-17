Sarfaraz Khan’s heartfelt message for MS Dhoni’s CSK after IPL 2026 mini-auction, ‘I will…’

Out-of-favour India batter Sarfaraz Khan says he has got a “new life” thanks to five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings after the team bought him at his base price of Rs 75 lakh in the mini players’ auction in Abu Dhabi.

The 28-year-old Sarfaraz, who slammed a 22-ball 73 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match just hours before the auction on Tuesday, went unsold in the first round but was later picked up by CSK.

“Thank you so much, CSK for giving me new life. I will make sure CSK will lift the 2026 title,” the Mumbai batter wrote on his Instagram page.

The hard-hitting middle-order batter last featured in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals in 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He failed to find buyers in the two seasons after that. Even his international career is in disarray right now as he has not been picked in the Indian team for any format despite strong domestic performances.

He has also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in past IPL editions.

Sarfaraz made his IPL debut for RCB in 2015. The right-hander has been in fine form in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 329 runs at an average of 82.25 and a strike rate of 204.34, with a century to his name.

Sarfaraz has represented India in six Test matches, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10 and strike rate of 74.94 with 150 being his highest score.

With PTI Inputs.