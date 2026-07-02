Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest cricket dream becomes reality as Knight Riders launch Los Angeles stadium

Published On Jul 02, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Last UpdatedJul 02, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Bollywood Superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan hailed the opening of the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles as the realisation of a long-cherished dream after the venue hosted its first-ever Major League Cricket (MLC) match, with the Knight Riders Group becoming the first global cricket franchise to establish an international-standard cricket stadium.
Reflecting on the historic occasion, Shah Rukh Khan said the project was the culmination of years of planning and a vision to take cricket to newer audiences.
“What started as a dream has become a reality today. Bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, to Los Angeles is a landmark moment for all of us. Through this long-term partnership between Fairplex and Knight Riders, we are creating much more than a cricket venue. We are building a space that celebrates community, togetherness, energy and entertainment. It is a place built not just for sport, but also for entertainment, for families, and for memories that will last forever,” he said.
Expressing his hopes for the future, Shah Rukh Khan said he wanted the ground to become the city’s cricketing home and inspire generations of players and fans.
“We hope this becomes a home for cricket in Los Angeles and inspires generations of fans and players alike. This is for Los Angeles, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold,” he added.
Knight Riders Sports CEO Venky Mysore described the stadium as a defining moment in the franchise’s global journey.
“The Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA is much more than a stadium; it is a statement of intent for the future of cricket. Becoming the first global cricket brand to establish an international cricket stadium is a proud milestone for the Knight Riders Group and reflects our belief that the growth of the game must be supported by world-class infrastructure,” Mysore said.
Built to international standards, the Knight Riders Cricket Ground features eight wickets on the main square, ICC-standard playing dimensions, six 120-foot floodlight towers and required the movement of over 32,000 metric tonnes of earth during construction.
The venue will stage Major League Cricket matches from July 1 to July 5, reinforcing the United States’ emergence as one of cricket’s fastest-growing markets.
(With IANS Inputs)