Shakib Al Hasan to Lasith Malinga: Top 8 leading wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

Who dominates the T20 World Cup bowling records? From Malinga to Shakib. Here are the top 8 legends in a photo gallery.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - February 3, 2026 6:42 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off on February 7, batters will grab headlines with towering sixes, but bowlers often decide tournaments. Here’s a look at the all-time leading wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history. These stats highlight the bowlers who have dominated the format’s biggest stage.

Shakib Al Hasan

1. Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder tops the charts with 50 wickets in 43 matches. His best figures: 4/9. Economy rate: 6.86. Shakib has taken four-wicket hauls three times but never a five-for.

Shahid Afridi

2. Shahid Afridi

The explosive former Pakistan all-rounder claimed 39 wickets in 34 matches. Best figures: 4/11. Economy rate: 6.71. Afridi notched two four-wicket hauls and was known for game-changing spells.

Lasith Malinga

3. Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka’s slingy pace legend took 38 wickets in 31 matches. Best figures: 5/31. Economy rate: 7.43. Malinga has one five-wicket haul in the tournament.

Wanindu Hasaranga

4. Wanindu Hasaranga

The leg-spin wizard has 37 wickets in just 19 matches-a rapid rise. Best figures: 3/8. Economy rate: 6.00. Hasaranga’s quick ascent makes him one to watch in 2026.

Rashid Khan

5. Rashid Khan

Afghanistan’s captain and mystery spinner has 37 wickets in 23 matches. Best figures: 4/9. Economy rate: 6.30. Rashid has three four-wicket hauls and remains a major threat.

Adam Zampa

6. Adam Zampa

Australia’s leg-spinner picked up 36 wickets in 21 matches. Best figures: 5/19. Economy rate: 6.32. Zampa has one five-for and one four-for in the tournament.

Saeed Ajmal

7. Saeed Ajmal

The former off-spinner claimed 36 wickets in 23 matches. Best figures: 4/19. Economy rate: 6.79. Ajmal registered three four-wicket hauls in the tournament.

Tim Southee

8. Tim Southee

New Zealand’s pace veteran has 36 wickets in 25 matches. Best figures: 3/4. Economy rate: 6.99. Southee’s consistency has made him a reliable performer over multiple editions.

