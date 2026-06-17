Shreyas Iyer surpasses Virat Kohli, achieves a huge milestone against Afghanistan

Published On Jun 17, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Last UpdatedJun 17, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Team India is playing their second match of the ODI series against Afghanistan at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match is going to be important for both teams as it will make the series more interesting and intense as there’s one more remaining. However, let's discuss the players with the fewest innings to 3000 ODI runs for India. The list includes star players, who are known for their impressive batting performance and great stats.
The first player on the list is a star Indian player and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, who has been an asset for the Indian team. Well, it’s time to see his impressive stats for Team India. Gill completed his 3000 runs in 62 innings for Team India.
So, there’s a clash between two players, who are known for their brilliant and calm batting performance for the Indian team. Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan. Shreyas Iyer surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to achieve this milestone in the ongoing ODI against Afghanistan. However, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan achieved this milestone in 72 innings.
The next cricketer on the list is a legendary player, Virat Kohli, who is known for his impressive batting performance and incredible knocks. Now it’s time to discuss his stats. Kohli achieved this milestone in 75 innings.
The fourth cricketer on the list is a star player, who is known for his impressive batting performance. Yes, you guessed it right, KL Rahul, who smashed 3000 runs in 78 innings.
The fifth cricketer on the list is a former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest batters of all time, Navjot Sidhu, who achieved this milestone in 79 innings.