Sri Lanka appoints former India fielding coach ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka step up preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup, win the national team focuses on improving fielding standards and consistency.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - December 17, 2025 3:02 PM IST
Sri Lanka appointed former India fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday appointed former India fielding coach R Sridhar in a similar role with their national side until the end of the T20 World Cup, to be held in February-March next year.

R Sridhar joins Sri Lanka

Sridhar, who was India’s fielding coach from 2014 to 2021, also held a 10-day specialised fielding camp at Sri lanka’s National High Performance Centre earlier this year.

Ms Dhoni and R Sridhar

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce the appointment of R. Sridhar as the Fielding Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team, until the completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” SLC said in a release.

A BCCI Level 3 qualified Coach, Sridhar was the Fielding Coach of the India National Men’s Team from 2014 to 2021, covering over 300 international matches.”

Sri Lanka cricket

He will now focus on enhancing the fielding standards of the Sri Lanka National Team and work with the players during the upcoming tours involving Pakistan and England, followed by preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” it added.

R Sridhar

Sridhar’s appointment will be effective from December 11 to March 10, 2026, a period which also includes the national team’s assignments against Pakistan and England followed by the T20 World Cup, which the island nation is co-hosting with India.

My role is not to impose a system, but to nurture an environment where athleticism, awareness, and pride in the field can grow naturally. Fielding thrives when players feel connected to the ball, to each other, and to the moment,” Sridhar said.

Sri Lanka’s traditional strengths — quick hands, sharp reflexes, and fearless intent– can be further enhanced by creating realistic, game-like learning environments,” he added.

( With PTI Inputs )

