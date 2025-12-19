×

Sri Lanka name Dasun Shanaka as T20 World Cup skipper, End of Charith Asalanka’s leadership

Sri Lanka named star player and one of the greatest all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as their captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 19, 2025 10:52 PM IST

Sri Lanka on Friday named Dasun Shanaka as skipper of its preliminary 25-member squad for the T20 World Cup as the co-hosts sacked Charith Asalanka as the leader of side.

Pramodaya Wickramasingha, who is back as the chairman of selectors, said Asalanka’s poor batting form and Shanaka’s experience in playing three previous World Cups were factors in making the decision.

Charith Asalanka

Asalanka was speculated to be out-of-favour since he abandoned the white-ball tour to Pakistan last month over safety concerns following a suicide bomb explosion in Islamabad that killed nine people.

Shanaka’s role will be of an all-rounder. When I stopped being a selector Shanaka was the captain. Charith (Asalanka) was in our long term plans then,” said Wickramasingha.

Sri Lanka have been clubbed with Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman in tournament, starting February 7.

Wickramasingha said the selectors needed to relive Asalanka of the captaincy burden ahead of home series against Pakistan and England. Aslanka will be part of the squad as a batter.

We hope he will regain his batting form. In consultation with Sanath Jayasuriya (the head coach) we decided it was not the time to make too many changes. So we decided to go with the same squad,” he said.

With PTI Inputs.

