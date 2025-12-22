×

Star player from Virat Kohli’s RCB emerges as highest wicket-taker of 2025, check full list

RCB's Jacob Duffy topped the charts in 2025, taking 81 wickets across formats. See the full list of the top seven wicket-takers this year.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - December 22, 2025 2:09 PM IST
Jacob Duffy and Ali Dawood

New Zealand defeated West Indies by a massive margin of 323 runs in the third and final match of the three-match Test series. Fast bowler Jacob Duffy played a major role in the victory, taking five wickets in the second innings and finishing the series with 23 wickets.

Duffy ended 2025 as the highest wicket-taker across all three formats. Here’s a look at the top 7 bowlers with the most wickets in 2025.

Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy (New Zealand)

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy topped the charts in 2025, taking 81 wickets in 36 international matches. He starred in the final Test against West Indies with a five-wicket haul and finished the series with 23 wickets.

Matt Henry

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Another New Zealand bowler on the list, Matt Henry, picked up 65 wickets in 27 matches this year. His best figures were 6/39, and he claimed five wickets in an innings three times during the year.

Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)

Zimbabwe’s tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani enjoyed a strong 2025, taking 65 wickets in 31 matches. He registered three five-wicket hauls, with the best figures 7/58.

Ali Dawood

Ali Dawood (Bahrain)

Pakistan-born Ali Dawood, representing Bahrain, took 63 wickets in 37 matches in 2025. His standout performance came with figures of 7/19, making him one of the most effective bowlers of the year.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav (India)

India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 60 wickets in 25 matches during 2025. His best figures were 5/82, and he continued to be a key strike bowler across formats.

Richard Ngarava

Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe)

Zimbabwe left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava took 56 wickets in 35 matches. His best performance was 5/37, and he picked up a five-wicket haul once in 2025.

Jayden Seales

Jayden Seales (West Indies)

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales finished the year with 56 wickets, doing so in just 26 matches. His best figures were an impressive 6/18, and he claimed two five-wicket hauls during the year.

