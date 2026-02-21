×

T20 World Cup 2026: Chris Gayle record falls, Marsh-Zampa achieve big feats, 5 major records in Australia vs Oman match

Australia ended their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high, beat Oman by 9 wickets in their final group match and breaking multiple records.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - February 21, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Australia cricket team

Australia ended their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a thrilling win over Oman in their last group stage match, winning by nine wickets. Australia easily reached 108/1 in just 9.4 overs after chasing 105, breaking several records along the way.

Here are the key records from the match:

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh equals Rohit Sharma

Mitchell Marsh, the captain of Australia, hit 64 runs off of 33 balls without getting out. He hit 7 fours and 4 sixes. With this knock, Marsh became one of only a few captains to score back-to-back half-centuries in the T20 World Cup, joining Shoaib Malik, Rohit Sharma, and Shai Hope.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam still tops the list

Babar Azam holds the record for scoring three consecutive half-centuries as captain in the T20 World Cup. Babar Azam achieved this feat in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Adam Zampa


Adam Zampa surpasses Chris Gayle

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa delivered a match-winning spell of 4/21 in 3.2 overs against Oman. This was Zampa’s sixth Player of the Match award in the T20 World Cup, surpassing legends like Chris Gayle, Mahela Jayawardane and Shane Watson, who have five each.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli still tops the list

Despite Zampa’s rise, Virat Kohli remains the all-time leader for most Player of the Match awards in the T20 World Cups, with eight.

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head

Australia sets joint record for fastest T20 World Cup chase

Australia cruised to victory over Oman with 62 balls to spare, marking the joint-largest win by balls remaining in a T20 World Cup chase. Previously, England had chased 116 against the USA in 2024 with the same number of balls left. Australia achieved a target of 102 against Sri Lanka in 2007 with 58 balls to spare, the West Indies achieved a target of 129 against the USA in 2024 with 55 balls to spare, and England achieved a target of 126 against Australia in 2021 with 50 balls to spare.

Oman cricket team

Oman’s unwanted record

Oman registered their 10th consecutive defeat in T20 World Cups between 2021-2026, equaling Bangladesh’s 10-match losing streak between 2007-2012, and Namibia, Ireland, and Papua New Guinea have lost seven consecutive matches.

