T20 World Cup 2026: Chris Gayle record falls, Marsh-Zampa achieve big feats, 5 major records in Australia vs Oman match

Australia ended their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a thrilling win over Oman in their last group stage match, winning by nine wickets. Australia easily reached 108/1 in just 9.4 overs after chasing 105, breaking several records along the way.
Here are the key records from the match:
Mitchell Marsh equals Rohit Sharma
Mitchell Marsh, the captain of Australia, hit 64 runs off of 33 balls without getting out. He hit 7 fours and 4 sixes. With this knock, Marsh became one of only a few captains to score back-to-back half-centuries in the T20 World Cup, joining Shoaib Malik, Rohit Sharma, and Shai Hope.
Babar Azam still tops the list
Babar Azam holds the record for scoring three consecutive half-centuries as captain in the T20 World Cup. Babar Azam achieved this feat in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Adam Zampa surpasses Chris Gayle
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa delivered a match-winning spell of 4/21 in 3.2 overs against Oman. This was Zampa’s sixth Player of the Match award in the T20 World Cup, surpassing legends like Chris Gayle, Mahela Jayawardane and Shane Watson, who have five each.
Virat Kohli still tops the list
Despite Zampa’s rise, Virat Kohli remains the all-time leader for most Player of the Match awards in the T20 World Cups, with eight.
Australia sets joint record for fastest T20 World Cup chase
Australia cruised to victory over Oman with 62 balls to spare, marking the joint-largest win by balls remaining in a T20 World Cup chase. Previously, England had chased 116 against the USA in 2024 with the same number of balls left. Australia achieved a target of 102 against Sri Lanka in 2007 with 58 balls to spare, the West Indies achieved a target of 129 against the USA in 2024 with 55 balls to spare, and England achieved a target of 126 against Australia in 2021 with 50 balls to spare.
Oman’s unwanted record
Oman registered their 10th consecutive defeat in T20 World Cups between 2021-2026, equaling Bangladesh’s 10-match losing streak between 2007-2012, and Namibia, Ireland, and Papua New Guinea have lost seven consecutive matches.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.