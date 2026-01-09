Tamim Iqbal breaks silence on India and Bangladesh tensions, says ‘You have to…’

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has urged the country’s Cricket Board to avoid being driven by “public emotion” while deciding the national team’s participation in next month’s T20 World Cup in India as any such call would have an “impact 10 years down the line“.

Bangladesh have expressed reluctance to tour India for the event starting February 7 and want their matches to be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. This was after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on instructions of the BCCI for unspecified reasons amid attacks on Hindus here.

“The situation is a bit critical at the moment, and making a sudden comment right now is difficult. But one thing you must keep in mind is that many issues can often be resolved through dialogue if everyone comes together,” Tamim was quoted as saying by ‘Cricbuzz’.

“You have to consider where Bangladesh stands in world cricket and what the future of Bangladesh cricket could be and then make decisions accordingly,” he said.

“We consider the Bangladesh Cricket Board an independent body. Of course, the government plays a very big role, and discussions with the government are necessary. But if we consider the BCB an independent body, then it must also have the authority to make its own decisions,” said Tamim.

“If the board feels a certain decision is right, then it should take that decision. Public opinion will always vary. When we play, spectators say many things driven by emotion. But if you start making decisions based on all that, you cannot run such a big organization.

“Today’s decisions will have an impact ten years down the line, so decisions should be taken by considering what is best for Bangladesh cricket and for Bangladeshi players – that is what I personally believe,” he added.

With PTI Inputs.