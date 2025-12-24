×

Temba Bavuma opens up on Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘BAUNA’ remarks

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opens up on Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah's BAUNA remarks. Have a look and find out his statements.

By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 24, 2025 9:40 PM IST

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has opened up about the “unsavoury” remarks made during his team’s recent tour of India, revealing that he received an apology from Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant for an offensive comment while acknowledging that Proteas coach Shukri Conrad should have avoided the infamous “grovel” reference.

In a largely tension-free tour that comprised two Tests, three ODIs and five T20 Internationals, South Africa ended a 25-year wait to win in the longest format in India before losing both the white-ball rubbers.

I know from my side there was an incident where they said something in their language about me. At the end of the day two senior players, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, came and apologised,” Bavuma wrote in a column for ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

When the apology was made, I was in the dark about what it was about, I hadn’t heard it at the time and I needed to check in with our media manager about it,” he added, referring to an incident during the opening Test in Kolkata where Bumrah and Pant called him “Bauna“, referring to his short height.

What happens on the field, stays on the field but you don’t forget what is said. You use it as fuel and motivation, but there are no grudges per se.

Bavuma then talked about Conrad’s comment during the second Test in Guwahati. Conrad had stated that the visitors wanted to make the Indian team grovel, which led to comparisons with former England captain Tony Greig’s infamous comments with racist connotations during the series against West Indies.

With PTI Inputs.

