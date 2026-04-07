The forgotten league that inspired IPL: The real story of Indian Cricket League (ICL)

Indian Cricket League (ICL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) changed cricket forever by turning it into a massive commercial success and making the BCCI one of the richest sporting bodies in the world. But long before the IPL, another league had already introduced the idea of a commercial T20 franchise tournament in India.

Indian Cricket League: The first private T20 league

The Indian Cricket League (ICL) was launched in 2007 and ran till 2009. It was India’s first attempt at a private, franchise-based T20 league. Unlike the Ranji Trophy or other traditional tournaments, the ICL brought city-based teams, international stars, and a mix of T20 and 50-over formats.

Who was behind the ICL?

The ICL was started by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, led by Dr Subhash Chandra. It is believed that Zee decided to create the league after being denied TV broadcasting rights for international cricket by the BCCI.

Strong support from cricket legends

The ICL had solid backing from former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who served as its brand ambassador. The executive board also included well-known names like Tony Greig, Dean Jones, and Kiran More.

How the ICL worked

The league featured Indian city-based teams along with ‘ICL World’ sides, including teams from Pakistan and Bangladesh such as Lahore Badshahs and Dhaka Warriors. It mixed domestic and international players.

The first T20 season began in November 2007, mostly played in Panchkula near Chandigarh. Chennai Superstars won the inaugural 2007-08 T20 Indian Championship. There was also a 50-over tournament and a Grand Championship that season. In the 2008-09 season, Lahore Badshahs won the T20 title.

Why the ICL failed

Despite a promising start, the ICL could only survive for two seasons. The main reason for its closure was strong opposition from the BCCI. The BCCI saw the ICL as an unsanctioned “rebel” league and banned all players who participated in it from domestic and international cricket. It also pressured other cricket boards through the ICC to do the same.

Kapil Dev was even removed from his position in the National Cricket Academy because of his association with the ICL. Due to the fear of ruining their careers, most top players stayed away from the ICL. Stadium access was also restricted in many places.

Although the Delhi High Court provided some legal protection, the BCCI’s ban proved too powerful.

The birth of IPL

The Indian Premier League was launched in 2008, just one year after the ICL. Many believe the IPL was created as a direct response to the ICL. With full BCCI backing, huge sponsorships, player auctions, and celebrity owners, the IPL quickly became a massive success.

When the BCCI offered an amnesty in 2009, several ICL players joined the IPL after quitting the rebel league.

Could both leagues have survived?

The ICL proved that T20 franchise cricket could work commercially in India. However, it lacked the institutional power that the BCCI had. In cricket history, the ICL is often remembered as the rebel league that showed the way for the IPL.

As the famous line goes, there is enough for everybody’s need, but not enough for everybody’s greed.