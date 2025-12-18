‘They could have…’: Dale Steyn’s SURPRISING remarks on South Africa’s ongoing performance against India

×

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn drops a surprising statement on South Africa's ongoing performance against India.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 18, 2025 1:52 PM IST

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn, however, said his team had “exceeded expectations” on their tour of India.

Winning the Test series was outstanding, and they were very competitive in the ODIs. They might feel they let the first ODI slip after winning the toss and losing early wickets while chasing. Had they won that, they could have finished the ODI series 2–1,” said Steyn.

The pace legend added that if India win the T20I series it would be a well-deserved triumph.

Out of the three T20Is so far, India have been the better team. They bowled South Africa out cheaply in one game, conceded runs in another, but then dominated again in Dharamshala. If India win the series, I would say well played — they would deserve it. But I’m hoping South Africa turn it around. They’ve had a wonderful tour,” he said.

He acknowledged that Abhishek Sharma’s batting, especially the young opener’s cover drive, was a treat to watch.

Abhishek Sharma hits a lot of sixes and plays fearless shots, but I personally enjoy watching a classical cover drive or someone walking down the wicket and hitting straight back over the top. When Gill gets going, it’s great to watch.

I remember Shubman Gill scoring heavily against SRH when I was the bowling coach there. He played beautifully. Even when you’re on the losing side, you enjoy watching someone like him bat. He makes it look very easy — elegant and pleasing on the eye,” said Steyn.

With PTI Inputs.

