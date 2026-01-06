‘They’ve told me not to…’: Delhi Capitals ask THIS star to play her natural game in WPL, her name is…

West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry believes the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season starting later this week is vital for her preparation for the international season ahead.

In seven WPL matches in 2025, she scored 163 runs at a strike rate close to 196, including a blistering 62, and picked up six wickets with her medium-pace bowling after coming in as a replacement for UP Warriorz’s Alyssa Healy.

Her blend of explosive batting and useful bowling led to Delhi Capitals spending Rs 1.3 crore to secure her services in the players’ auction.

“This competition is definitely good preparation. There are a few of us here — myself, Deandra (Dottin) and Hayley (Mathews) — and it’s also a chance to cement our spots and give the selectors something to think about before the World Cup,” Henry told PTI Videos.

“Being selected shows that the job I did last year was appreciated. This team has reached the final three times, so the goal is to go one step further.”

On her role with the team, Henry said conversations with captain Jemimah Rodrigues and the coaching staff have been clear and encouraging.

“They’ve told me not to change my game. I was brought in because of the type of player I am — whether it’s finishing games with the bat or contributing with the ball,” she said.

With PTI Inputs.