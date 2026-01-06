×

HomePhotos Delhi Capitals ask a star player to play her natural game in WPL 2026

‘They’ve told me not to…’: Delhi Capitals ask THIS star to play her natural game in WPL, her name is…

Delhi Capitals ask this star player to play her natural game in the WPL 2026. Take a look and find out the player's name.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - January 6, 2026 6:12 PM IST

West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry believes the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season starting later this week is vital for her preparation for the international season ahead.

In seven WPL matches in 2025, she scored 163 runs at a strike rate close to 196, including a blistering 62, and picked up six wickets with her medium-pace bowling after coming in as a replacement for UP Warriorz’s Alyssa Healy.

Delhi Capitals

Her blend of explosive batting and useful bowling led to Delhi Capitals spending Rs 1.3 crore to secure her services in the players’ auction.

TRENDING NOW


This competition is definitely good preparation. There are a few of us here — myself, Deandra (Dottin) and Hayley (Mathews) — and it’s also a chance to cement our spots and give the selectors something to think about before the World Cup,” Henry told PTI Videos.

Being selected shows that the job I did last year was appreciated. This team has reached the final three times, so the goal is to go one step further.

On her role with the team, Henry said conversations with captain Jemimah Rodrigues and the coaching staff have been clear and encouraging.

They’ve told me not to change my game. I was brought in because of the type of player I am — whether it’s finishing games with the bat or contributing with the ball,” she said.

With PTI Inputs.

Latest news

rohit-sharma-13-9

Fan asks Rohit Sharma for a vada pav during training session

By Yash Chauhan
icc-and-bangladesh

ICC rejects Bangladesh's request to shift matches from India

By Yash Chauhan

Михаил Зборовский: Как алго

By Krishnakant Kukreti
nepal-cricket-6

Rohit Paudel leads Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2026

By Srijal Upadhyay
shaheen-afridi-23

Shaheen Afridi injury: Will he make it to the T20 World Cup?

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

ricky-ponting-and-steve-smith

Top 5 batters with most Test centuries at the SCG

delhi-capitals-7-3

Delhi Capitals ask a star player to play her natural game in WPL 2026

harmanpreet-kaur-and-shafali-verma

Deepti loses no. 1 spot as Australia star reigns

quinton-de-kock-3-2

Why de kock looks like a new batter after his return

mustafizur-rehman-3-2

Another shocker for Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026

aminul-islam-4

BCB president Aminul Islam's shocking statement on India hosting T20 World Cup 2026