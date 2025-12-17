THIS Indian star achieves a major feat ahead of T20I match against South Africa, his name is…

×

HomePhotos A great achievement for Indian star ahead of T20I clash against South Africa

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 17, 2025 4:38 PM IST
India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy reached a career-best rating to increase his lead at the top of the T20 bowling charts after his third consecutive two-wicket haul in the ongoing five-game T20I series at home against South Africa.

Chakaravarthy, who bagged two wickets each in the two T20Is played this past week, added 36 rating points to his tally, which has gone up to a career-best 818 points. He now holds a 119-point advantage over his closest rival, second-placed New Zealand seamer Jacob Duffy (699).

Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh also improved four places to 16th overall on the rankings for T20I bowlers on the back of his Player of the Match heroics against the Proteas in the third game of their series

South Africa are boosted by gains on the same list for Marco Jansen (up 14 spots to 25th), Lungi Ngidi (up 11 rungs to 44th) and Ottneil Baartman from outside the top 100 to 68th.

Young India opener Abhishek Sharma continues to top the batters list, as Varma now joined him at fourth, as two Indian batters are now firmly placed inside the top five ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Aiden Markram hundred

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram (up eight places to 29th) and Quinton de Kock (up 14 spots to 43rd) make good ground following some decent recent efforts.

With IANS Inputs.

