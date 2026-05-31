Top 5 players with most sixes in IPL 2026: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the way

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as the dominant sixer king of IPL 2026. The Rajasthan Royals star sensation hit a record 72 sixes in only 16 matches, leaving most of the biggest names in the tournament far behind. His fearless power-hitting has been one of the season's highlights. Here are top 5 players with most sixes in IPL 2026.