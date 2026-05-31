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Top 5 players with most sixes in IPL 2026: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the way

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay | May 31, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

Published On May 31, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 31, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as the dominant sixer king of IPL 2026. The Rajasthan Royals star sensation hit a record 72 sixes in only 16 matches, leaving most of the biggest names in the tournament far behind. His fearless power-hitting has been one of the season's highlights. Here are top 5 players with most sixes in IPL 2026.

1 /5

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 72 sixes

The teenage sensation led the charge with an incredible 72 sixes. Known for his clean hitting and fearlessness, Vaibhav has destroyed bowling attacks across the country. His ability to clear the ropes easily made him the most exciting young batter of the season. He was a major reason behind Rajasthan Royals’ strong campaign.

2 /5

2. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) – 43 sixes

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive opener finished second with 43 sixes. Abhishek continued his reputation as one of the most destructive left-handed batters in the league. His aggressive starts in the powerplay were a treat for fans and played a key role in SRH’s playoff journey.

3 /5

3. Rajat Patidar (RCB) – 42 sixes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru middle-order star Rajat Patidar smashed 42 sixes to claim third spot. Patidar was known for his elegant yet powerful strokeplay and he came up with several match-winning knocks. His six-hitting ability under pressure was crucial for RCB’s successful season.


4 /5

4. Ryan Rickelton (MI) – 38 sixes

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton impressed everyone with 38 sixes. The South African showed great composure and timing, often taking the attack to opposition bowlers in the middle overs. His performances added much-needed firepower to MI’s batting line-up.

5 /5
Mitchell Marsh

5. Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – 36 sixes

Lucknow Super Giants captain Mitchell Marsh rounded off the top five with 36 sixes. The Australian all-rounder played some explosive knocks, especially in the powerplay and death overs. His big-hitting ability makes him one of LSG’s most dangerous batters this season.

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