Top 8 players to watch at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India & Sri Lanka

Top players to watch in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The countdown to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has begun, bringing with it an exciting crop of emerging stars ready to shine on the global stage. From the power-hitting dynamism of South Africa’s Dewald Brevis to the explosive batting of the Netherlands opener Michael Levitt, the tournament is brimming with young talents poised to make a mark.

As India and Sri Lanka prepare to host the showpiece event, here are eight standout players from across the globe who are expected to be the true game-changers.

Cooper Connolly

1. Cooper Connolly (Australia)

The 22-year-old all-rounder Cooper Connolly is Australia’s X-factor for the T20 World Cup. Known for his left-arm spin and explosive batting, Connolly is in great form in the BBL 2025-26. He has taken 13 wickets at an average of 15.38 so far, including a standout 3/23 against Hobart.

Although his batting dipped recently, with 61 runs in his last 8 innings, Connolly’s versatility in Australia’s spin-heavy squad makes him a valuable asset, expect him to provide crucial breakthroughs or explosive cameos in turning conditions during the World Cup.

Michael Levitt

2. Michael Levitt (Netherlands)

Michael Levitt is an explosive 22-year-old opener from the Netherlands, known for his high strike rate of 140+ and his ability to excite at the top of the order. His recent form includes a crucial 34 runs off 25 balls (5 fours, 1 six) against Italy in the 2025 Europe Region Final qualifiers, and an all-round performance with 3/11 vs Guernsey.

As the Netherlands faces India and Pakistan in Group A, Levitt’s aggressive batting at the start of the innings could cause upsets on subcontinental pitches. His flair for big scores and ability to adapt to pressure make him one of the breakout stars to watch at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Ibrahim Zadran

3. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan’s vice-captain, has been in red-hot form with the bat. The 24-year-old opener smashed an unbeaten 87 off 56 in the first T20I vs West Indies in January 2026. His consistency has been impressive, with four consecutive T20I fifties, including against Zimbabwe.

Zadran’s solid start at the top of the order is crucial for Afghanistan, especially in their matches against New Zealand and South Africa in Group D. On spin-friendly pitches, his attacking play during the powerplay can set the tone for Afghanistan’s success at the World Cup.

Dewald Brevis

4. Dewald Brevis (South Africa)

Dewald Brevis, the 22-year-old middle-order dynamo from South Africa, has been compared to AB de Villiers for his exceptional T20I skills. With a strike rate of 173.70, Brevis is a power-hitting sensation. His record-breaking 125 off 56* against Australia in August 2025 stands out, and in the ongoing SA20 2025-26, he has scored 194 runs at a strike rate of 135.66.

Known for his aggressive six-hitting, Brevis ability to turn matches with explosive innings makes him a player to watch in South Africa’s World Cup campaign.

Brian Bennett

5. Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe)

Brian Bennett, Zimbabwe’s 22-year-old batting star, has been a revelation in recent T20I cricket. With 936 runs in 2025 (strike rate -145+), including a century and several fifties, Bennett’s aggressive opening style sets a solid foundation for Zimbabwe. His recent knock of 49 runs off 36 balls against Pakistan highlights his consistency.

Bennett’s ability to play explosive innings at the top of the order will be crucial for Zimbabwe’s progress, particularly against Australia and Sri Lanka in Group B. His form positions him as a standout player for Zimbabwe’s World Cup run.

Jacob Duffy

6. Jacob Duffy (New Zealand)

Jacob Duffy, New Zealand’s pace spearhead, had a breakthrough 2025, claiming 81 wickets across all formats at an average of 17. His T20I form in 2025 includes 35 wickets, showcasing his ability to thrive in the shortest format. In the Super Smash (Jan 2026), he has been consistently effective, including a performance of 1/24.

With his bounce and control, Duffy is New Zealand’s key pace weapon in the spin-heavy conditions of India and Sri Lanka. Expect him to take multiple wickets and play a vital role in New Zealand’s World Cup challenge.

Jan Frylinck

7. Jan Frylinck (Namibia)

Namibia’s all-rounder Jan Frylinck has been a key performer in recent tournaments, including a century vs Nigeria in the Africa Qualifiers in 2025. Known for his aggressive batting with strike rate of 130+ and economical seam bowling, Frylinck is capable of making an impact in all facets of the game.

In Group A with India and Pakistan, Frylinck’s contributions with both bat and ball could help Namibia cause some upsets in the tournament. His well-rounded game makes him one of Namibia’s most dangerous players to watch.

Curtis Campher

8. Curtis Campher (Ireland)

Curtis Campher, Ireland’s versatile all-rounder, brings balance to the team with his middle-order batting and seam bowling. Known for his consistency, Campher has played key roles in Ireland’s recent T20 series, including an impressive all-round show in their win over Bangladesh.

On the turning tracks of Sri Lanka, his strike rate of 140+ and ability to swing the ball could prove crucial. Watch for his middle-order power and key wickets as he leads Ireland’s charge in Group B at the World Cup.