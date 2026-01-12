Under-19 World Cup 2026: Here are top 5 players, who will be the focus of the tournament

The Under 19 World Cup is set to begin on January 15. The young stars are ready to showcase their skills and performance. However, let’s discuss the top 5 players who are likely to perform great in the tournament.
1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi
The first star player on the list is the youngest and one of the greatest batters of all time. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is known for his great batting performance and remarkable innings. Suryavanshi showcased his potential and skills in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is all set to roar in the Under 19 World Cup.
2. Sameer Minhas
Next on the list is Pakistan star player and one of the greatest batters in the Under-19 World Cup. Sameer Minhas, who is being praised for his iconic innings of 172 runs against India in the U-19 Asia Cup. However, he also smashed 177 against Malaysia.
TRENDING NOW
3. Oliver Peake
The third player on the list is one of the greatest batters and Australia U19 skipper. Oliver Peake, the Australian star, is constantly performing in domestic cricket and also in the Big Bash League. However, fans have high expectations of him to perform well in the upcoming tournament.
4. Ali Raza
The next cricketer on the list is Pakistan’s star player and one of the greatest bowlers of all time. Ali Raza, who is known for his brilliant fast bowling and unique variation. Raza is also a fan’s favorite to perform great in the upcoming Under 19 tournament.
5. Charlie Hara-Hinze
The last cricketer on the list is one of the greatest all-rounders and also a very surprising name on the list as well. Yes, you guessed it right. Japanese cricketer Charlie Hara-Hinze. The left-arm spinner played 29 international matches and took 33 wickets. Charlie is all set to showcase his brilliance in the Under 19 World Cup.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.