Under-19 World Cup 2026: Here are top 5 players, who will be the focus of the tournament

Under-19 World Cup 2026: Here are top 5 players, who will be the focus of the tournament. Take a look and find out.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - January 12, 2026 6:53 PM IST

The Under 19 World Cup is set to begin on January 15. The young stars are ready to showcase their skills and performance. However, let’s discuss the top 5 players who are likely to perform great in the tournament.

1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The first star player on the list is the youngest and one of the greatest batters of all time. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is known for his great batting performance and remarkable innings. Suryavanshi showcased his potential and skills in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is all set to roar in the Under 19 World Cup.

2. Sameer Minhas

Next on the list is Pakistan star player and one of the greatest batters in the Under-19 World Cup. Sameer Minhas, who is being praised for his iconic innings of 172 runs against India in the U-19 Asia Cup. However, he also smashed 177 against Malaysia.

3. Oliver Peake

The third player on the list is one of the greatest batters and Australia U19 skipper. Oliver Peake, the Australian star, is constantly performing in domestic cricket and also in the Big Bash League. However, fans have high expectations of him to perform well in the upcoming tournament.

4. Ali Raza

The next cricketer on the list is Pakistan’s star player and one of the greatest bowlers of all time. Ali Raza, who is known for his brilliant fast bowling and unique variation. Raza is also a fan’s favorite to perform great in the upcoming Under 19 tournament.

5. Charlie Hara-Hinze

The last cricketer on the list is one of the greatest all-rounders and also a very surprising name on the list as well. Yes, you guessed it right. Japanese cricketer Charlie Hara-Hinze. The left-arm spinner played 29 international matches and took 33 wickets. Charlie is all set to showcase his brilliance in the Under 19 World Cup.

