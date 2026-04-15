×

HomePhotos Virat Kohli Fitness Update: Will he play RCB vs LSG at Chinnaswamy?

Virat Kohli Fitness Update: Will he play for RCB vs LSG in IPL 2026 at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Virat Kohli’s fitness is under the scanner before tonight’s clash against LSG at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Will he open for RCB tonight?

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - April 15, 2026 3:14 PM IST
Virat Kohli fitness update before RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 clash

Virat Kohli fitness scare: Will he play vs LSG tonight?

Virat Kohli Fitness Update: Virat Kohli is the biggest talking point before today’s RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if their star batsman will play.

RCB vs MI

RCB in strong form with thrilling win over Mumbai Indians

RCB are in good form coming into this game. They sit third on the points table with six points after winning three of their first four matches. Their last win against Mumbai Indians was a high-scoring thriller.

Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt

Salt and Patidar fire as RCB post massive 240 at Wankhede

Phil Salt smashed 78 off just 36 balls while Rajat Patidar blasted a quick 20-ball fifty as RCB posted a huge 240 for 4. They then defended the total by restricting MI to 222 for 5, winning by 18 runs.

Virat Kohli


Concern grows after Kohli sits out second innings vs MI

However, a worrying moment came during that match. Virat Kohli scored 50 off 38 balls but did not take the field in the second innings. He sat on the bench wearing a jacket, which immediately started fitness rumours.

Virat Kohli

Fevere, eye infection and ankle issue spark fitness rumours

There were reports that Kohli was suffering from fever, an eye infection, and an ankle issue. Some even said he stayed back in Mumbai for physio treatment instead of travelling with the team to Bengaluru.

Kohli spotted with knee strap at Chinnaswamy

But things looked much better on Tuesday. A video showed Kohli at Chinnaswamy Stadium with his left knee strapped. He had a long 45-minute net session and looked comfortable facing the bowlers.

Will Virat Kohli play tonight? Big decision before the toss

Rajat Patidar sounded positive after the MI game, but RCB are being careful. They don’t want to rush Kohli early in the season. The final call on his playing XI spot will be taken just before the toss.

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli

Kohli has been in superb form this IPL 2026. In four matches, he has scored 179 runs at an average of 59.66 and a strike rate of 162.72. With two half-centuries already, his presence can completely change the game for RCB against LSG tonight.

Latest news

virat-kohli-45-2

Virat Kohli Fitness Update: Will he play RCB vs LSG at Chinnaswamy?

By Srijal Upadhyay
josh-hazlewood-12-2

Josh Hazlewood fitness update: Ready for RCB vs LSG in IPL 2026?

By Srijal Upadhyay
ajinkya-rahane-4-3

What went wrong for KKR? Rahane opens up on after defeat to CSK

By Srijal Upadhyay
csk-33

CSK beat KKR by 32 runs as Noor Ahmad shines

By Press Trust of India
csk-vs-kkr-live

Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 32 runs

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

cameron-green-6-2

'Huge Expectations…': Australia backs Cameron Green amid IPL 2026 fitness concerns

ravindra-jadeja-kisses-csk-logo-on-khaleel-ahmeds-jersey

'Jaddu’s love for CSK': Ravindra Jadeja’s heartwarming gesture goes viral after match

rohit-sharma-breaks-david-warner-ipl-record

Rohit Sharma creates IPL history: Breaks Warner’s record to become highest run-scorer

virat-kohli-39-3

'Virat Kohli still…': Ashwin heaps praise on King Kohli’s unmatched energy in IPL 2026

Photos More in photos

josh-hazlewood-12-2

Josh Hazlewood fitness update: Ready for RCB vs LSG in IPL 2026?

virat-kohli-records-4

Virat Kohli eyes huge milestone as RR face RCB in Guwahati

indian-cricket-league

ICL: The rebel league that paved the way for IPL

josh-hazlewood-and-pat-cummins

Big blow before IPL 2026! 12 stars set to miss matches

top-five-players-with-the-highest-individual-score-in-ipl-history

Top five batters with the highest individual scores in IPL history

top-5-ipl-stars-without-a-purple-cap-1

Five IPL stars who never won Purple Cap, No. 5 will shock you