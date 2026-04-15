Virat Kohli Fitness Update: Will he play for RCB vs LSG in IPL 2026 at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Virat Kohli fitness scare: Will he play vs LSG tonight?

Virat Kohli Fitness Update: Virat Kohli is the biggest talking point before today’s RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if their star batsman will play.

RCB in strong form with thrilling win over Mumbai Indians

RCB are in good form coming into this game. They sit third on the points table with six points after winning three of their first four matches. Their last win against Mumbai Indians was a high-scoring thriller.

Salt and Patidar fire as RCB post massive 240 at Wankhede

Phil Salt smashed 78 off just 36 balls while Rajat Patidar blasted a quick 20-ball fifty as RCB posted a huge 240 for 4. They then defended the total by restricting MI to 222 for 5, winning by 18 runs.

Concern grows after Kohli sits out second innings vs MI

However, a worrying moment came during that match. Virat Kohli scored 50 off 38 balls but did not take the field in the second innings. He sat on the bench wearing a jacket, which immediately started fitness rumours.

Fevere, eye infection and ankle issue spark fitness rumours

There were reports that Kohli was suffering from fever, an eye infection, and an ankle issue. Some even said he stayed back in Mumbai for physio treatment instead of travelling with the team to Bengaluru.

Kohli spotted with knee strap at Chinnaswamy

But things looked much better on Tuesday. A video showed Kohli at Chinnaswamy Stadium with his left knee strapped. He had a long 45-minute net session and looked comfortable facing the bowlers.

Will Virat Kohli play tonight? Big decision before the toss

Rajat Patidar sounded positive after the MI game, but RCB are being careful. They don’t want to rush Kohli early in the season. The final call on his playing XI spot will be taken just before the toss.

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Kohli has been in superb form this IPL 2026. In four matches, he has scored 179 runs at an average of 59.66 and a strike rate of 162.72. With two half-centuries already, his presence can completely change the game for RCB against LSG tonight.