×

HomePhotos Virat & Rohit impressed during India’s intense training session for NZ ODIs

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma look in fine touch ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma impressed during India’s intense training session ahead of the New Zealand ODI series, showing strong form after Vijay Hazare Trophy outings.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - January 9, 2026 9:34 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in practice session for 1st ODI vs NZ

Senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looked in good touch as India went through a rigorous training session here on Friday, ahead of their three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The ODI series starting here on Sunday will be followed by a long T20 season, which includes a five-match series against the Kiwis, the T20 World Cup and then the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Both Kohli and Rohit spent nearly one-and-a-half hours against Indian pacers, spinners and throw down specialists after playing two matches each in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Virat Kohli

Having struck 77 and 131 in the two matches of the premier domestic competition, Kohli went hard against the Indian spinners and pacers alike. Some variable bounce against the throw down specialists in one of the nets did challenge the batting superstar further.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026: Can Virat Kohli gift a century to daughter Vamika on her fifth birthday?

Rishabh Pant

TRENDING NOW


However, India’s middle-order mainstay Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, as well as pacer Mohammed Siraj weren’t a part of the three-hour training session, having played for their respective state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

The trio will be linking up with the team late in the evening on Friday.

Shubman Gill

India captain Shubman Gill also went through his training drills and batting in the nets with comfort, having missed the last two T20Is against South Africa late in December due to a toe injury.

The team had trained at the BCA Stadium at Kotambi here on Thursday as well at the venue set to host its first-ever men’s international game.

( With PTI Inputs )

Latest news

harnaaz-kaur-sandhu-jacqueline-fernandez-and-honey-singh

WPL 2026 opening ceremony lights up Navi Mumbai

By Srijal Upadhyay
virat-kohli-and-rohit-sharma-8-2

Virat & Rohit impressed during India’s intense training session for NZ ODIs

By Srijal Upadhyay
harmanpreet-kaur-and-smriti-mandhana

WPL 2026: MI vs RCB live score & updates

By Srijal Upadhyay
bangladesh-cricket-team-1-2

BCB faces Pakistan like isolation?

By Yash Chauhan
virat-kohli-rcb-22

RCB likely to play IPL 2026 at new venue

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

virat-kohli-and-rohit-sharma-8-2

Virat & Rohit impressed during India’s intense training session for NZ ODIs

sanskriti-gupta-manifestation-to-play-in-mumbai-indians

Sanskriti Gupta opens up about her manifestation ahead of WPL 2026

tamil-iqbals-statement-over-india-and-bangladeshs-controversy

Tamim Iqbal reacted to India and Bangladesh tensions

robin-uthappa-to-icc

Robin Uthappa's big advice to the ICC for the upcoming tournaments

salman-agha-1

Salman Ali Agha is excited about a star player's return ahead of the T20 World Cup

bangladesh-cricket-team-3-3

Bangladesh Cricket Board receives another message from the ICC after rejection of the plea