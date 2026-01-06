Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam on Monday said that “we do not feel secure” in sending the national team to India for the T20 World Cup considering the current circumstances.

Aminul spoke to reporters a day after BCB formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their T20 World Cup games out of India, a strong move triggered by pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s release from the IPL on BCCI instruction.

“You know that we, along with all the directors of the cricket board, held two meetings before taking this decision and at this moment we do not feel secure sending our team to India to play the World Cup,” Aminul said.

“So we wrote a letter to the ICC, and in the letter we clearly stated what we wanted to say. Because to us, security appeared to be a major concern and that is what we are following.

“We have sent an email to the ICC and we are expecting them to tell us to have a meeting with them soon where we will express our concern,” he said.

Aminul said BCB’s next step will depend on ICC’s response.

“But what our next step will be depend on the reply to the email we have sent. We are not communicating with BCCI because this is an ICC event. We are communicating with the ICC,” he said.

With PTI Inputs.