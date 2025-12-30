‘We’re the best team in the world…’: Ashleigh Gardner makes BOLD remarks ahead of India series

Star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner believes Australia remain the “best team in the world” despite no longer being the reigning T20 or ODI champions, and is confident they will bounce back against India when the two teams renew their rivalry in February.

Gardner said Australia’s setbacks at the T20 and ODI World Cups exposed the team to pressure it is not accustomed to.

“We’ve certainly been put under pressure recently. But I can still sit here confidently saying that we’re the best team in the world,” Gardner told cricket.com.au.

Australia will host the newly-crowned 50-over world champions India for a full series comprising three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and a Test during February and March next year.

“India’s going to come across with a lot of confidence, as they should. They’ve obviously played some really good cricket recently,” Gardner said.

“They challenged us in the ODI series before the World Cup and then had the upper hand in that semi-final.“

Gardner said familiarity with home conditions would work in Australia’s favour but acknowledged India’s growing threat.

“They’re also coming over to our conditions, which we know better than them. If they do challenge us, we know what to do in those moments as well.“

With PTI Inputs.