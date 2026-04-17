Who is LizLaz? Virat Kohli in fresh ‘Like’ controversy after liking German influencer LizLaz’s bold photos

5. Similar controversy with Avneet Kaur

This is not the first time Virat Kohli has landed in a ‘like’ controversy. Last year, he faced similar backlash after liking Avneet Kaur’s post. At that time, Virat had clarified, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.“