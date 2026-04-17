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Who is LizLaz? Virat Kohli in fresh ‘Like’ controversy after liking German influencer LizLaz’s bold photos

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay | Apr 17, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Published On Apr 17, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 17, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

As soon as fans spotted the like, social media exploded with memes and jokes targeting Anushka Sharma. Was it a genuine like… or just another algorithm glitch?

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1. The Controversial Like

Virat Kohli’s ‘like’ on LizLaz’s Instagram post has created a fresh buzz. The Indian cricketer is seen to have liked the influencer’s bold photos, leaving fans surprised and amused. It is still unclear whether Virat liked the post by mistake or if it was an Instagram algorithm glitch.

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2. LizLaz’s bold photos

In the photos, LizLaz is wearing a powder blue backless halter mini dress. She is striking stylish poses and smiling confidently for the camera. As soon as fans noticed Virat Kohli had liked the post, social media exploded with reactions and memes.

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3. Fans react with memes

The internet went into meme mode instantly. One Reddit user joked, “Anushka will be very upset.” Another comment read, “Kohli liked this post on Instagram. Another paragraph loading on algorithm.” A third comment said, “I would not have tolerated this Anushka.”


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4. Yuzvendra Chahal joins the fun

Even cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal fan page couldn’t resist commenting on the post. He simply wrote, “Algorithm“. The funny replies kept pouring in, with one user saying, “Anushka ke pati ka algrothim is wilding. Mark zuckerberg should resign imo.”

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5. Similar controversy with Avneet Kaur

This is not the first time Virat Kohli has landed in a ‘like’ controversy. Last year, he faced similar backlash after liking Avneet Kaur’s post. At that time, Virat had clarified, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.

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6. Who is LizLaz?

LizLaz, whose real name is Jennifer, is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer. She has gained a huge fan following in India, especially after her catchy song “Samosa Samosa” became a big hit.

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