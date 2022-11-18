FIFA World Cup 2022: Things To Do If You Are Planning A Trip To Qatar To Watch World Cup

[videourl url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/FIFA_World_Cup_2022_Nov.mp4/index.m3u8" mp4url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/FIFA_World_Cup_2022_Nov.mp4/FIFA_World_Cup_2022_Nov.mp4" thumb="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/FIFA_World_Cup_2022_Nov.mp4/screenshot/00000011.jpg" duration="87" mediaid="FIFA_World_Cup_2022_Nov"] <p></p> <p></p>The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin on Sunday with Qatar taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. A 29-day affair - shortest since 1998 FIFA World Cup, fans from all over the world will assemble to watch the quadrennial event. Here's a quick guide in case you are planning to visit Qatar for the upcoming World Cup.