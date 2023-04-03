Advertisement

IPL 2023: KL Rahul trolled again after getting out on 8 in 12 balls

Updated: April 3, 2023 4:17 PM IST | Edited By: Shrikant Kukreti

SIMILAR VIDEOS

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement
Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: KL Rahul trolled again after getting out on 8 in 12 balls

IPL 2023: KL Rahul trolled again after getting out on 8 in 1...

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants; Strongest Playing XI For CSK

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants; Stron...

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Strongest Playing XI For LSG

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Stron...

Those Messages Kill Your Motivation: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Online Trolling

Those Messages Kill Your Motivation: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up...

MS Dhoni's Incredible Stats At Chepauk In IPL Should Be A Threat For Lucknow Super Giants

MS Dhoni's Incredible Stats At Chepauk In IPL Should Be A Th...

Advertisement