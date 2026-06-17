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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sri Lankan Player: Who was to blame for the on-field controversy?

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 17, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

Published On Jun 17, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 17, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sri Lankan Player: Who was to blame for the on-field controversy?

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