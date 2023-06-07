Advertisement

WTC Final 2023: “Australian team going to be very very competitive” says Sachin Tendulkar - Watch Video

A day before the ICC World Test Championship Finals against Australia, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on June 6, said that whether they are full squad or not, once they cross rope and are on the field, they are going to be very very competitive.

Updated: June 7, 2023 1:13 PM IST | Edited By: Video Desk

