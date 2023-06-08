Advertisement

WTC Final: Australia in driver's seat on Day after Travis Head's ton and Steve Smith's 95 - Watch Video

Steve Smith and Travis Head shine against India on the first day of the World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval London on June 07.

Updated: June 8, 2023 10:25 AM IST | Edited By: Video Desk

